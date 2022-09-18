DIRECTV has lowered the price of the streaming edition of the NFL Sunday Ticket by roughly $20 as the NFL today enters week two of the 2022 regular season.

The Ticket’s streaming package, which is available to university students, people who can’t get DIRECTV at their residence, and some who live in select zip codes, started week one (September 11) at $293 for the basic ‘To Go’ plan and $395 for the Max plan. However, the ‘To Go’ plan is now $277 while the Max plan is $373.

The streaming version includes all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, a GameMix channel (in the Max plan) where you can watch four games on one screen, the RedZone Channel (in the Max plan), real-time stats and other benefits. You can also get the NFL Plus Premium package for a $30 discount if you buy the streaming Max plan.

The streaming price reduction seems to reflect the pro-rated difference of the 18-week season after the first week has been played. However, DIRECTV could also have lowered the price to attract subscribers who may be leery due to the Ticket’s technical glitches last Sunday. The satcaster has issued week one credits to some subscribers.

If you’re interested in subscribing to the streaming NFL Sunday Ticket, the eligibility requirements state:

“NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV service is only available to non-DIRECTV customers who live in select multi-dwelling unit buildings (apartments, condos, etc.), nationwide in the U.S. where DIRECTV service is not available, live in select areas within various metropolitan cities, live in a residence that has been verified as unable to receive DIRECTV satellite TV service due to obstructions blocking access to satellite signals, actively or previously enrolled college students. NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV U only available to students actively enrolled or previously enrolled within the last 18 months in post-secondary educational institutions from the date of purchase.”

You can check here to determine if you are eligible to subscribe to the streaming version of the 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket.

