TV Answer Man, March Madness is back and I am confused as ever where we can watch the games. Is there streaming and are the games on the weird channels again like Tru TV? — Peter, San Diego.

Peter, the 2022 college basketball men’s championship tournament, better known as March Madness, tips off tonight with the opening First Round doubleheader from Dayton Ohio and will end with the final on April 4 from New Orleans.

But I have good news and bad news for you.

The good news is that the March Madness Live app will offer a live stream of each game. You can download the app from your device’s app store or you could just hop over to the March Madness Live web site here.

The bad news is that you will need a user name and password from your pay TV provider to access the games. Sorry, there are no free lunches in college basketball. Also, take note that if your pay TV provider doesn’t carry the channel, you won’t be able to watch its game broadcasts. For example, FuboTV, the live streaming service, does not carry TBS, TNT or truTV.

More bad news: The traditional TV broadcasts again will be split between four channels: CBS and the Turner-owned TNT, TBS and (weird?) truTV. So keep your remote close.

The good news is that I have a complete TV schedule of the first round listed below. (Future round matchups will be announced later.) All times are Eastern and the numbers in parenthesis are their tournament seedings.

March 15 — First Round

Texas Southern (16) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (16) — 6:40 p.m. on truTV from Dayton, Ohio

Wyoming (12) vs. Indiana (12) — 9:10 p.m. on truTV from Dayton, Ohio

March 16 — First Round

Wright State (16) vs. Bryant (16) — 6:40 p.m. on truTV from Dayton, Ohio

Rutgers (11) vs. Notre Dame (11) — 9:10 p.m. on truTV from Dayton, Ohio

March 17 — First Round

Colorado State (6) vs. Michigan (11) — 12:15 p.m. on CBS from Indianapolis

Providence (4) vs. South Carolina (13) — 12:40 p.m. on truTV from Buffalo

Boise State (8) vs. Memphis (9) — 1:45 p.m. on TNT from Portland, Oregon

Baylor (1) vs. Norfolk State (16) — 2 p.m. on TBS from Fort Worth

Tennessee (3) vs. Longwood (14) — 2:45 p.m. on CBS from Indianapolis

Iowa (5) vs. Richmond (12) — 3:10 p.m. on truTV from Buffalo

Gonzaga (1) vs. Georga State (12) — 4:15 p.m. on TNT from Portland

North Carolina (8) vs. Marquette (9) — 4:30 p.m. on TBS from Fort Worth

UConn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12) — 6:50 p.m. on TNT from Buffalo

Kentucky (2) vs. Saint Peter’s (15) — 7:10 p.m. on CBS from Indianapolis

Saint Mary’s (5) vs. 12th ranked TBD — 7:20 p.m. on TBS from Portland, Oregon

San Diego State (8) vs. Creighton (9) — 7:27 p.m. on truTV from Fort Worth

Arkansas (4) vs. Vermont (13) — 9:20 p.m. on TNT from Buffalo

Murray State (7) vs. San Francisco (10) — 9:40 p.m. on CBS from Indianapolis

UCLA (4) vs. Akron (13) — 9:50 p.m. on TBS from Portland, Oregon

Kansas (1) vs. 16th ranked TBD — 9:57 p.m. on truTV from Fort Worth

March 18 — First Round

Ohio State (7) vs. Loyola (10) — 12:15 p.m. on CBS from Pittsburgh

Auburn (7) vs. Jacksonville State (15) — 12:40 p.m. on truTV from Greenville, South Carolina

Texas Tech (3) vs. Montana State (14) — 1:45 p.m. on TNT from San Diego

Purdue (3) vs. Yale (14) — 2 p.m. on TBS from Milwaukee

Villanova (2) vs. Delaware (15) — 2:45 p.m. on CBS from Pittsburgh

USC (7) vs. Miami (10) — 3:10 p.m. on CBS on truTV

Alabama (6) vs. 11th ranked TBD — 4:15 p.m. on TNT from San Diego

Texas (6) vs. Virginia Tech (11) — 4:30 p.m. on TBS from Milwaukee

Illinois (4) vs. Chattanooga — 6:50 p.m. on TNT from Pittsburgh

Duke (2) vs. Cal State Fullerton (15) — 7:10 p.m. on CBS from Greenville, South Carolina

LSU (6) vs. Iowa State (11) — 7:20 p.m. on TBS from Milwaukee

Arizona (1) vs. 16th ranked TBD — 7:27 p.m. on truTV from San Diego

Houston (5) vs. UAB (12) — 9:20 p.m. on TNT from Pittsburgh

Michigan State (7) vs. Davidson (10) — 9:40 p.m. on CBS from Greenville, South Carolina

Wisconsin (3) vs. Colgate (14) — 9:50 p.m. on TBS from Milwaukee

Seton Hall vs. TCU — 9:57 p.m. on truTV from San Diego

The second round will be played on March 19 and 20; the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 will take place from March 24 through March 27; the Final Four will be on April 2; and the finale on April 4. Consult your on-screen guide, or March Madness Live app, for more on channels and times.

Peter, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

