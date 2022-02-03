TV Answer Man, I know that you can stream the Olympics on Peacock this year. But is it free? Is there any place you can watch the Olympics for free? — Wendy, Norfolk, Virginia.

Wendy, Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service, will offer all 2,800 hours of the network’s 2022 Winter Olympics coverage from Beijing, China. The games began yesterday and will run through February 20.

However, to watch the Olympics on Peacock, you will need a Peacock Premium subscription which starts at $4.99 a month. Although Peacock offers some programming for free, the Olympics is not included as a free option.

NBC is also not offering the Olympics for free on the NBC Sports app or NBCOlympics.com. To watch the coverage on either, you will need to input your TV provider’s user name and password.

So, is there any way to watch it for free?

Yes. A TV antenna. That’s it.

The no-free Olympics is part of a continuing trend in the TV industry to charge for anything and everything. By example, NBC this month will not stream the Super Bowl for free, requiring fans to subscribe to the $4.99 a month Peacock Premium plan to watch it. This breaks a several-year tradition of offering the Super Bowl online for free.

It is worth noting that the Peacock Premium subscription comes for free with your Comcast video subscription and select Internet subscriptions. So there’s that.

Wendy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

