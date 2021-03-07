Netflix this week (March 7-13) plans to add 14 new TV shows and movies to its steaming lineup, including 13 originals.

The new titles will include The One, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Hannah Ware as a marketing executive who discovers a DNA test that can help desperate people find true love. The show is based on the 2017 John Marrs sci-fi thriller of the same name. The series was created by veteran British show runner Howard Overman, the creator of Hulu’s Future Man and BBC dramas such as Vexed, Atlantis and Dirk Gently.

Also notable this week: Last Chance U: Basketball, a Netflix original documentary on an East Los Angeles high school hoops squad; and Yes Day, a Netflix original comedy film starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as parents who discovery the folly of letting their kids decide what to do.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Monday, March 8

Bombay Begums (Netflix Original)

Bombay Rose (Netflix Original)

Tuesday, March 9

The Houseboat (Netflix Original)

StarBeam Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, March 10

Dealer (Netflix Original)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix Original)

Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix Original)

Thursday, March 11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters (Netflix Original)

Friday, March 12

Love Alarm Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The One (Netflix Original)

Paper Lives (Netflix Original)

Paradise PD Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Yes Day (Netflix Original)

