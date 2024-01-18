By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 30 years.

DIRECTV Stream, the live streaming sister service to DIRECTV’s satellite business, yesterday added the following The CW stations:

* KHON-CW in Honolulu, HI (Ch. 2)

* WWCW-CW in Roanoke, VA (Ch. 5)

* WHDF-CW in Huntsville AL (Ch. 15)

* KXTU-CW in Colorado Springs, CO (Ch 57)

The streamer is also currently offering a free preview of the NBA League Pass until January 24. NBA League Pass streams up to 40 out-of-market regular season games each week.

See more news and TV tech features at TVAnswerMan.com.

Local blackouts still apply in the League Pass package. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC or TNT are also not available on League Pass.

Finally, DIRECTV Stream just added KJZZ-TV, the regional TV home of the Utah Jazz. The channel has been available in the DIRECTV satellite lineup since the 2023-24 NBA season started.

KJZZ-TV, which is owned by Sinclair, is based in Salt Lake City. The channel, which is also available via antennas on channel 14, began broadcasting the Jazz games this year after AT&T’s regional sports channel, AT&T SportsNet, dissolved due to cost cutting by its owner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...