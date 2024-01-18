By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, I read your Amazon-Diamond Sports story today but could you comment on whether you think YouTube TV will add Bally Sports channels with Amazon involved? — Marie, Nashville.

Marie, Diamond Sports, the owner of the Bally Sports regional sports networks, yesterday announced that Amazon has agreed to invest in the company as part of its bankruptcy organization plan. (Diamond Sports declared bankruptcy last March.) I addressed several questions regarding the agreement this morning, but a handful of readers followed up with their own questions, including whether the Amazon deal means YouTube TV and Hulu Live would soon add the Bally Sports nets.

Among the live streaming services, Fubo and DIRECTV Stream now carry Bally Sports which broadcasts the games of about two dozen NBA and NHL teams and 11 MLB clubs. Sling TV does not, and with its owner, Dish Network, a frequent critic of the regional sports model, it would appear that it never will.

See more news and TV tech features at TVAnswerMan.com.

But what about YouTube TV and Hulu Live, the two leading live streaming services in terms of the number of subscriptions?

YouTube TV has been missing the Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) since the fall of 2020 due to a fight over fees. Hulu Live also lost the RSNs around that time after failing to reach a new agreement with Sinclair, which then owned Bally Sports. The streamers maintained that Sinclair wanted too much money to carry Bally and they have kept that position since Diamond Sports became the RSNs owner last March.

Over the last few years, I have been asked frequently here if YouTube TV and Hulu Live will ever bring back the Bally Sports channels. I am still skeptical of the possibility. Both services have made it clear that they do not think it’s economically viable to carry many RSNs because they demand higher fees than most channels. The streamers are trying to keep program acquisition costs down so they can charge less for programming packages than cable and satellite.

But if Diamond Sports would reduce its fees, which would likely require the teams to reduce their rights fees, both services would certainly be interested. And that scenario is possible. Diamond Sports has frequently said during the bankruptcy process that it aims to persuade teams to lower their fees. The teams have shown some willingness to entertain that notion but it’s unclear if they will agree to the kind of reductions that will allow Diamond to lower its fees for pay TV services.

But if that happens, YouTube TV and Hulu Live could become players again for the Bally Sports regional sports networks.

Marie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...