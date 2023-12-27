By Phillip Swann

Netflix next month (January 2024) plans to add 90 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Griselda (Limited series)

The Netflix original dramatic series stars Sofia Vergara as a real-life cocaine trafficker who ruled with an iron fist in Columbia and Miami in the 1980s. The trailer has Narcos vibes (same production company) and Vergara is barely recognizable from her Modern Family days. Looks interesting indeed. Debuts January 25.

Good Grief (2024)

Schitt’s Creek co-creator (and co-star) Dan Levy is back with a slightly more serious take on life with this Netflix original film about a widowed man (Levy) who tries to bury his grief with a vacation with friends in Paris. The strong supporting cast includes Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Kaitlyn Dever and Emma Corrin. Debuts January 5.

Lift (2024)

Kevin Hart plays the mastermind of a crew who’s assigned by the government to steal $500 million in gold on a plane while in mid-air. Since it’s a Kevin Hart film, hijinks (if not hijacks) quickly ensue from the comedian and a supporting cast that includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington. The Netflix original movie debuts January 12.

Complete List of New Titles Coming to Netflix In January 2024:

Jan. 1

Bitconned (Netflix Documentary)

Fool Me Once (Netflix Series)

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (Netflix Documentary)

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Jan. 4

Boy Swallows Universe (Netflix Series)

The Brothers Sun (Netflix Series)

Society of the Snow (Netflix Film)

Jan. 5

Good Grief (Netflix Film)

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Jan. 6

The Florida Project

Jan. 8

This is Us Seasons 1-6

Jan. 10

Break Point: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

The Trust: A Game of Greed (Netflix Series)

Jan. 11

Champion (Netflix Series)

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 (Netflix Family)

Jan. 12

Lift (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: Sweden (Netflix Series)

Jan. 15

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi (Netflix Anime)

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

Jan. 16

Cats (2019)

Jan. 17

End of the Line (Netflix Series)

Freaks

Jan. 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (Netflix Comedy)

Jan. 19

Love Is Blind: Sweden: New episodes (Netflix Series)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Mi soledad tiene alas (Netflix Film)

Sixty Minutes (Netflix Film)

Jan. 20

Captivating the King (Netflix Series)

The Real World: Season 16

Jan. 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Jan. 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees (Netflix Comedy)

Train to Busan

Jan. 24

Six Nations: Full Contact (Netflix Documentary)

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8 (Netflix Series)

Jan. 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda (Netflix Series)

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix Series)

Jan. 26

Love Is Blind: Sweden: New episodes (Netflix Series)

Jan. 27

Doctor Slump (Netflix Series)

Jan. 28

Love Is Blind: Sweden: New episodes (Netflix Series)

Jan. 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (Netflix Family)

Jan. 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (Netflix Comedy)

Jan. 31

Alexander the Great (Netflix Documentary)

Baby Bandito (Netflix Series)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (Netflix Anime)

WIL (Netflix Film)

Dates to be announced:

Detective Forst (Netflix Series)

Delicious in Dungeon (Netflix Anime)

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man (Netflix Comedy)

The Kitchen (Netflix Film)

Kübra (Netflix Series)

