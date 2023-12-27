By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Hulu next month (January 2024) plans to add 115 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Self Reliance (2024)

Jake Johnson (New Girl) stars in this Hulu original comedy film as a nondescript guy who’s unwittingly cast in a survival game where he will win $1 million if he can avoid assassins for 30 days. The hunters are prohibited from killing him when he’s with other people which doesn’t help because all his friends are trying to avoid him. Andy Samberg (as himself) plays the host of the dark web game seemingly inspired by Netflix’s Squid Game. Debuts January 12.

Echo

Echo, a five-episode miniseries from Marvel Studios, will premiere on January 10 on both Disney+ and Hulu. The show follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Native American woman (and former criminal gang member) who’s being pursued by the criminal lord (Vincent D’Onofrio) who killed her father.

Daughters of the Cult

The Hulu original documentary examines Ervil LeBaron, a 1970s cult leader who was dubbed the ‘Mormon Manson’ because he commanded his female followers to kill his enemies. The Hulu doc includes new interviews with the followers decades later and the cops who hunted LeBaron down. Debuts January 4.

Complete List of New Titles Coming to Hulu In January 2024:

Jan. 1

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9

After Earth, 2013

Arkansas, 2020

Astro Boy, 2009

Compliance, 2012

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004

Empire Records, 1995

The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016

The Fight, 2020

Flawless, 2007

Frank, 2014

The Guard, 2011

Grandma, 2015

Godzilla vs Kong, 2021

Heat, 1995

Hero, 1992

Hook, 1991

Home Alone, 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992

How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, 2015

The King Of Comedy, 1983

Little Manhattan, 2005

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy, 2017

The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993

Pineapple Express, 2008

Prince Avalanche, 2013

Shoplifters, 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Straight Outta Compton, 2015

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

Super Troopers, 2002

War of the Worlds, 2005

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Year One, 2009

21 Jump Street, 2012

22 Jump Street, 2014

Jan. 2

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

Jan. 3

The Floor: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere

Ishura: Series Premiere

RBG, 2018

Jan. 4

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

We Are Family: Series Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19

Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1

Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1

Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1

Danger Below Deck, 2023

Jan. 5

All Fun and Games, 2023

The System, 2022

Jan. 7

The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere

Rare Objects, 2023

Jan. 8

The Great North: Season 4 Premiere

Grimsburg: Series Premiere

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Jan. 9

Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere

Echo: Complete Season 1

Safe Home: Complete Season 1

Beyond Utopia, 2023

Jan. 11

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

She Made Them Do It, 2013

Jan. 12

Self Reliance: Film Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere

Miranda’s Victim, 2023

Jan. 15

Heartland: Complete Season 15

The Last Circus, 2010

The Last Days On Mars, 2013

Uncharted, 2022

The Wave, 2015

Jan. 16

Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere

Umma, 2022

Jan. 17

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere

Jan. 18

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4

The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 22

Hidden Murder Island, 2023

Invisible Beauty, 2023

Jan. 19

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere

The Baker, 2022

Dangerous Waters, 2023

Jan. 22

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1

Jan. 23

America’s Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere

TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere

Jan. 24

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1

King Richard, 2021

Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Jan. 25

Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2

History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1

Look Who is Stalking, 2023

Jan. 26

The Good Mother, 2023

Deliver Us, 2023

Imitation Game, 2014

Jan. 27

Brian Banks, 2019

Jan. 28

R.M.N., 2022

Jan. 29

Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere

Jan. 30

First-Time Buyer: Complete Season 4

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

