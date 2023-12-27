By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.
Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.
Hulu next month (January 2024) plans to add 115 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion:
Self Reliance (2024)
Jake Johnson (New Girl) stars in this Hulu original comedy film as a nondescript guy who’s unwittingly cast in a survival game where he will win $1 million if he can avoid assassins for 30 days. The hunters are prohibited from killing him when he’s with other people which doesn’t help because all his friends are trying to avoid him. Andy Samberg (as himself) plays the host of the dark web game seemingly inspired by Netflix’s Squid Game. Debuts January 12.
Echo
Echo, a five-episode miniseries from Marvel Studios, will premiere on January 10 on both Disney+ and Hulu. The show follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Native American woman (and former criminal gang member) who’s being pursued by the criminal lord (Vincent D’Onofrio) who killed her father.
Daughters of the Cult
The Hulu original documentary examines Ervil LeBaron, a 1970s cult leader who was dubbed the ‘Mormon Manson’ because he commanded his female followers to kill his enemies. The Hulu doc includes new interviews with the followers decades later and the cops who hunted LeBaron down. Debuts January 4.
Complete List of New Titles Coming to Hulu In January 2024:
Jan. 1
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
After Earth, 2013
Arkansas, 2020
Astro Boy, 2009
Compliance, 2012
Dirty Dancing, 1987
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004
Empire Records, 1995
The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016
The Fight, 2020
Flawless, 2007
Frank, 2014
The Guard, 2011
Grandma, 2015
Godzilla vs Kong, 2021
Heat, 1995
Hero, 1992
Hook, 1991
Home Alone, 1990
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992
How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, 2015
The King Of Comedy, 1983
Little Manhattan, 2005
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy, 2017
The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993
Pineapple Express, 2008
Prince Avalanche, 2013
Shoplifters, 2018
The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Straight Outta Compton, 2015
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
Super Troopers, 2002
War of the Worlds, 2005
X-Men: First Class, 2011
Year One, 2009
21 Jump Street, 2012
22 Jump Street, 2014
Jan. 2
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019
Jan. 3
The Floor: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
Ishura: Series Premiere
RBG, 2018
Jan. 4
Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
We Are Family: Series Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1
Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
Danger Below Deck, 2023
Jan. 5
All Fun and Games, 2023
The System, 2022
Jan. 7
The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
Rare Objects, 2023
Jan. 8
The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
Grimsburg: Series Premiere
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
Jan. 9
Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere
Echo: Complete Season 1
Safe Home: Complete Season 1
Beyond Utopia, 2023
Jan. 11
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
She Made Them Do It, 2013
Jan. 12
Self Reliance: Film Premiere
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
Miranda’s Victim, 2023
Jan. 15
Heartland: Complete Season 15
The Last Circus, 2010
The Last Days On Mars, 2013
Uncharted, 2022
The Wave, 2015
Jan. 16
Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
Umma, 2022
Jan. 17
A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere
Jan. 18
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 22
Hidden Murder Island, 2023
Invisible Beauty, 2023
Jan. 19
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
The Baker, 2022
Dangerous Waters, 2023
Jan. 22
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1
Jan. 23
America’s Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
Jan. 24
Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1
King Richard, 2021
Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Jan. 25
Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere
Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
Look Who is Stalking, 2023
Jan. 26
The Good Mother, 2023
Deliver Us, 2023
Imitation Game, 2014
Jan. 27
Brian Banks, 2019
Jan. 28
R.M.N., 2022
Jan. 29
Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere
Jan. 30
First-Time Buyer: Complete Season 4
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.