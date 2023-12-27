By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Amazon next month plans to add 129 new TV shows and movies to its Prime Video lineup. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Expats (Season one)

Nicole Kidman stars in this Amazon original drama about three well-to-do female foreigners who find themselves adrift amid the bustle of Hong Kong. A tragedy brings the trio together but further complicates their confused lives. Kidman, an executive producer of the show, persuaded rising star Lulu Wang (The Farewell) to direct which should make this must view. Debuts January 26.

Foe (2023)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) and Paul Mescal star in the Amazon original sci-fi film about a married couple whose lives are turned upside down when a stranger informs them the husband will be shipped to a space station while the wife will be given a personal robot. Not a bad deal for the Mrs. Debuts January 5.

Role Play (2024)

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo star in the Amazon original thriller about a couple whose marriage spins out of control when the husband learns his wife is a real spy during a game of role playing. Sounds like Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie) with just Mrs. Smith. Debuts January 12.

Complete List of New Titles Coming to Amazon’s Prime Video In January 2024:



AVAILABLE DECEMBER 31

Paw Patrol (2013)

Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)

AVAILABLE JANUARY 1

Peppa Pig S1-S2 (2004)

42 (2013)

1984 (1985)

About Last Night (2014)

Airplane! (1980)

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Chaplin (1993)

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Europa Report (2013)

Everything You Always…Sex (1972)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Fled (1996)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

Hoodlum (1997)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It’s A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version) (1947)

It’s A Wonderful Life (1947)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (2022)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Lifeforce (1985)

Like a Boss (2020)

Little Nicky (2000)

Love Happens (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Major Payne (1995)

Mary, Queen of Scots (1972)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Good Deed (2014)

Non-Stop (2014)

Notting Hill (1999)

One Fine Morning (2022)

Pariah (2011)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Red 2 (2013)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Return To Seoul (2023)

Role Models (2008)

Rollerball (1975)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

San Andreas (2015)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Side Effects (2013)

Something Wild (1986)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

Step Brothers (2008)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

Takers (2010)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Death Of Dick Long (2019)

The Eagle (2011)

The Giver (2014)

The Good Lie (2014)

The Gunman (2015)

The Killing (1956)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Wiz (1978)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Valkyrie (2008)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Zola (2021)

AVAILABLE JANUARY 2

The Bad Guys (2022)

AVAILABLE JANUARY 5

Hit S3 (2020)

*James May: Our Man In India (2024)

*Foe (2024)

Transformers: Rise of the Beast (2023)

AVAILABLE JANUARY 9

Landscape With Invisible Hand (2023)

The Passenger (2023)

AVAILABLE JANUARY 12

*ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)

*Role Play (2024)

AVAILABLE JANUARY 16

Burn After Reading (2008)

Fast X (2023)

AVAILABLE JANUARY 19

*Dance Life (2024)

*Hazbin Hotel (2024)

*LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland (2024)

*Zorro (2024)

The Other Zoey (2023)

AVAILABLE JANUARY 23

Kevin James: Irregardless (2024)

AVAILABLE JANUARY 26

* Expats (2024)

* Denotes Amazon original.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.



The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...