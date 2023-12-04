By Phillip Swann

The DIRECTV-Tegna carriage dispute just finished its first weekend and college football and NFL fans on Saturday and Sunday expressed everything from dissatisfaction to pure rage on social media sites such as X.

The dispute, which also affects DIRECTV Stream and U-verse, includes 5 Fox affiliates, 16 CBS stations, 21 NBC stations and 13 ABC affiliates. That means the weekend’s slate of college football conference championships and the NFL’s week 13 games were blacked out in affected DIRECTV homes.

Here is a sampling of the comments from DIRECTV/Tegna viewers on X:

“Whoever the f— @TEGNA is, you better fix this s— with my @DIRECTV !!! If yall f— up one more @NFL Sunday of football, I swear I’m cancelling this s—!!!” — ‘SkiDontMiss.’

“F @DIRECTV @TEGNA @KENS5 for their money gouging bull—- ways to squeeze money from consumers while also F’ng them over by imposing blackouts that, like today, prevents viewing of the Alabama college football game. Houston Texans tomorrow? Hey, KENS5, KSAT kicks your ass.” — ‘MediaMan666.’

“DIRECTV, are you sh——-me? I really can’t watch the Georgia/Alabama game because of this Tegna bull— again? I pay wayyyyyyy too much a month to not be able to watch what I want when I want. Straighten this out or I’ll be online streaming Willy in the new year.” — ‘Hawk Throbbin.’

“DIRECTV, Tegna, it’s time that the sports entities that sign these contracts with these channels and providers state throwing their weight around and stop these blackouts. @953WDAE any good attorneys out there that want to start a class action lawsuit?” — John Coleman.

“DIRECTV, NFL, Tegna, Again!!! This is unacceptable! The NFL might as well go 100% streaming at this point. You can’t even get out of your own way to stay in business. Second time this year missing games because you can’t see games on regular TV.” — George Newton.

“@DIRECTV absolutely lost another customer since they can no lt figure out how to negotiate a contract in a timely manner with @TEGNA to provide paying customers a Sunday night @NFL game!” — ‘Kingsize.’

“The Fox deal always seems to expire right before week 1 of the NFL and the local affiliate and DirectTV run spots blaming each other for viewers missing the Seahawks games.” — ‘Jewish Space Laser Technician.’

“The one freaking week my #Saints are on local TV, I can’t watch it. Some ridiculous contract dispute between @TEGNA and @DIRECTV makes it impossible. And NFL Sunday Ticket won’t show it here either.” — Eric Karkovack.



“Mad that @13wmaznews still isn’t available because of the green of @DIRECTV and their beef with @TEGNA so I can’t watch the NFL matchup. <Looks at who is playing, sees that it’s the Chargers and Pats and score is 6-0, and doesn’t care>” — Jason Downey.

@DIRECTV @DIRECTVhelp @TEGNA It sounds like the SEC Championship game is pretty good. Unfortunately, the dumbasses at Direct TV and Tegna are not allowing me to watch it. Too far from the city for an antenna, TV is not smart enough. Blah.

Merry Christmas. — Texas Steve 🦂 (@steveg690) December 2, 2023

We’re sorry for any inconvenience of missing the NFL games. Go to https://t.co/wEPvZWbbEA to know how to watch them while we work with TEGNA to bring your local stations back. DIRECTV appreciates you for sticking by us. ^LauraS — DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) December 3, 2023

There is no indication this morning that a settlement is near. The TV Answer Man will update our DIRECTV-Tegna coverage if any significant changes occur.

