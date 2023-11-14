

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

We have a new feature at TVAnswerMan.com – the top 5 stories in TV technology for each day. The stories will include everything from streaming to satellite, 4K to cable, sports on TV to TV’s influence on sports, and more. Here are the top 5 stories on the morning of November 14:

1. Netflix Interested In NBA’s In-Season Tournament Rights

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that Netflix has shown “some interest” in acquiring the TV rights to the NBA’s in-season tournament games in future years. The streamer has expressed reluctance to bid on major live sporting events in the past but increased competition in the streaming category may be changing some executive minds. The streamer’s sports debut comes today with the Netflix Cup golf tournament. Sports Business Journal. (Paywall.)

2. Dish Gets a Familiar Face to Fill CEO Post

Echostar CEO Hamid Akhavan will also become the CEO of Dish, the companies announced on Monday. The position became open when longtime Dish exec Erik Carlson stepped down last week. Dish and Echostar have agreed to merge with federal approval for the deal likely by year’s end. NextTV.

3. James Cameron’s The Abyss Returns to Theaters With 4K Restoration

The Abyss, the 1989 underwater sci-fi film directed by James Cameron, will return to theaters on December 6 with a 4K restoration done by the director himself. Cameron announced the news yesterday on X and other social media sites. X.

4. Warner Bros. Discovery Shopping Shelved Coyote vs. Acme Movie to Streamers

Days after it was disclosed that Warner Bros. Discovery would stop release of its Coyote vs. Acme live action/CGI movie to benefit from a tax break, Puck reports that the company has reversed course and is now trying to sell it to several streamers including Amazon, Netflix and Apple. Puck. (Paywall)

5. Fox to Stream College Football In 4K On Saturday

Fox will again offer college football in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) this Saturday (November 18). The 4K games will be 3rd ranked Michigan at unranked Maryland at noon ET and 7th ranked Texas at unranked Iowa State at 8 p.m. ET. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff show, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, will also be in 4K. TV Answer Man.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...