

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I read in one of the cord cutter sites that DIRECTV Stream is now requiring a two-year contract like DIRECTV does. Why would they do that? The no contract is the best reason to get streaming over satellite. — Noel, Madison, Wisconsin.

Does DIRECTV Stream Require a Contract, RSN Fees?

Noel, you’re right. Live streaming services such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu Live, Sling TV and DIRECTV Stream have not required subscribers to agree to two-year contracts unlike DIRECTV and Dish’s satellite services, and some cable services. And I am happy to report that this has not changed. Despite certain news reports, DIRECTV Stream is not requiring you to sign a contract when subscribing. In addition, there are still no regional sports network fees with DIRECTV Stream, contrary to what you may have read.

Why Did People Think DIRECTV Stream Requires a Contract?

I think the confusion stems from DIRECTV’s offer of a two-year price lock if you sign up for its satellite or ‘DIRECTV via Internet’ service. If you opt for the price lock, you must agree to a two-year contract. However, DIRECTV via Internet is not the same as DIRECTV Stream. The former includes a company-supplied set-top while DIRECTV Stream can be used with your own streaming device, such as Roku or Fire TV. And DIRECTV Stream’s rules are not changing – no contracts, no regional sports network fees.

By the way, DIRECTV Stream this month raised its prices and you can learn more about that here.

Noel, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

