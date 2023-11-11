

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I have TNT though my DIRECTV subscription and I have Max as a streaming sub. Is there any difference in how they will show the games? Does it matter which one I look at? — Larry, Plano, Texas.

Larry, TNT, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Turner networks, will broadcast 65 NBA games this season. But as you note, the TNT games will also be available on WBD’s Max as part of the streaming service’s new sports tier. Max is offering live sports from Turner networks for free until February 29. After that, it will be $9.99 a month.

So, should you watch the TNT games on Max or the regular TNT channel? Is there any difference? Answer: Yes.

Why You Should Watch NBA On Max Instead of NBA On TNT

Sports Video Group reports that Max will upscale the TNT 1080i HD feed to 1080p HD, which should deliver a crisper and more vivid picture. “Max manages that conversion to 1080p,” says Christ Brown, WBD vice president of technical operations. “There is a goal to eventually have all the productions originating in progressive so that there is a more seamless handoff and one less step in the process.”

If you have TNT via a pay TV service, and a Max subscription, I strongly recommend that you watch the Max feed of the TNT games. As anyone who has watched Apple’s MLB broadcasts, 1080p produces a better picture than 1080i even, as in the case of the TNT games, the 1080p image is converted from 1080i. The improved picture on Max is another reason why pay TV operators are upset that WBD is showing the Turner-produced games on both TNT and Max. Why get a pay TV sub to watch TNT when its games are on Max and with a better picture?

By the way, here’s the NBA on TNT schedule for this season:

Day Date Time (ET) Game Tuesday Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Tuesday Oct. 24 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday Oct. 26 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Thursday Oct. 26 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday Oct. 31 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday Oct. 31 10 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns Tuesday Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday Nov. 14 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Tuesday Nov. 21 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday Nov. 21 10 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday Nov. 28 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Tuesday Nov. 28 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Tuesday Dec. 12 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Tuesday Dec. 12 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Tuesday Dec. 19 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday Dec. 19 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday Jan. 4 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs Thursday Jan. 4 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday Jan. 11 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Thursday Jan. 11 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Monday Jan. 15 3:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks Monday Jan. 15 6 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday Jan. 16 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday Jan. 16 10 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers Thursday Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors Thursday Jan. 18 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday Jan. 23 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Tuesday Jan. 23 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Thursday Jan. 25 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Thursday Jan. 25 10 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday Jan. 30 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Tuesday Jan. 30 10 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Thursday Feb. 1 10 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday Feb. 6 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Tuesday Feb. 6 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Thursday Feb. 8 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Thursday Feb. 8 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday Feb. 13 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Tuesday Feb. 13 10 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Thursday Feb. 15 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Thursday Feb. 22 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Thursday Feb. 22 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday Feb. 27 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Tuesday Feb. 27 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Thursday Feb. 29 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks Thursday Feb. 29 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Tuesday Mar. 5 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Tuesday Mar. 5 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Thursday Mar. 7 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Thursday Mar. 7 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Tuesday Mar. 12 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Tuesday Mar. 12 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Thursday Mar. 14 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics Thursday Mar. 14 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday Mar. 26 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday Mar. 26 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Tuesday Apr. 2 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Tuesday Apr. 2 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Thursday Apr. 4 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Thursday Apr. 4 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Tuesday Apr. 9 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday Apr. 9 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thursday Apr. 11 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Thursday Apr. 11 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Larry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

