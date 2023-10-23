

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I’m a NBA fan and I have YouTube TV. Do you know if you can get a free preview of the NBA League Pass from YouTube TV? — Peter, Philadelphia.

Peter, the NBA’s 2023-24 season tips off tomorrow night (October 24) with a doubleheader on TNT and then 12 games on Wednesday night on various regional sports networks. The NBA League Pass, the league’s online package offering up to 40 out-of-market games a week, is available on YouTube TV for $14.99 a month. But can you watch the plan as a free preview? Answer: Yes.

How to Watch NBA League Pass For Free On YouTube TV

If you have a YouTube TV subscription, go to your Settings and click on Networks and Add-Ons. On this page, you will see a list of options for various packages such as Max, NFL Sunday Ticket and NBA League Pass. If you click on the NBA League Pass and subscribe, you will get a seven-day free trial with the plan. (You don’t have to do anything special to get the free preview; it comes with the order.) You can then watch games for free for the next seven days. But be sure to cancel prior to the end of the seven days or you will be charged for the first month of service, which is $14.99.

By the way, YouTube TV used to have a seven-day free trial for the Sunday Ticket but eliminated it a few weeks ago.

Peter, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...