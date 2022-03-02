TV Answer Man, I heard there’s a showdown between the Bally Sports channels and our Spectrum TV company and they will lose the sports channels. Do you know what’s the deal with these two? Can’t they get along? I know the Reds are on strike but come on. — Tony, Dayton, Ohio.

Tony, the Cincinnati Reds are not on strike, but MLB’s lockout of the players is threatening to postpone the season indefinitely. The owners and players yesterday were unable to reach a new collective bargaining agreement and MLB said the first two series of the 2022 season would be cancelled. It’s unclear when the two sides will return to the negotiating table or how many other games will need to be cancelled.

But when they finally settle (and they will eventually), will the Reds and other MLB teams carried by the Bally Sports regional channels be available on Charter Spectrum?

Sinclair, which owns Bally Sports, and 100 plus local network affiliates, has been negotiating a new carriage pact with Charter’s executive team. The current contract was set to expire this week. But according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the two companies just agreed on a one-month extension to the old contract which allows negotiations to continue without Spectrum TV subscribers losing the Bally Sports channels or the network affiliates.

So for now, Charter Spectrum subscribers can still watch Bally Sports Ohio, the TV home of the Cincinnati Reds, although they still can’t watch the Reds.

Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

