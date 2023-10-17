

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

More than 30 years of experience covering the TV technology industry.

TV Answer Man, do you know if Fox will have the World Series in 4K like they have in previous years? Might buy a new OLED TV to watch it if the Rangers are in. — Aaron, Dallas.

Aaron, Fox has done the American League playoffs in 4K HDR ((High Dynamic Range), but will it do the World Series in the format as well? Answer: Yes! The 4K feeds will be streamed on the Fox Sports app. You can watch them in 4K on the app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry the World Series games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details. The first game of the World Series will be Friday, October 27 at the park of the team which has the best season record. As of this writing, the Rangers and Astros are still playing their ALCS while the Phillies and Diamondbacks are playing the NLCS.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...