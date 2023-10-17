

Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man





TV Answer Man, do you know which game will be the ESPN 4K Game of the Week on Saturday? And which TV services will have it? — Tom, Omaha, Nebraska.

Tom, let me take the second question first. The ESPN 4K Game of the Week, which the sports network provides during roughly half the weeks of the college football season, usually airs on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum and YouTube TV. The providers show the ESPN 4K game on special 4K channels. (Check your on-screen guide for more details.) The ESPN apps, including ESPN+, do not offer 4K yet.

Now, which game will be this week’s ESPN 4K Game of the Week? Answer: Duke vs. Florida State at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 6-0 Seminoles are fourth ranked in the nation while the 5-1 Blue Devils are 16th ranked. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor says Florida State has an 80.7 percent chance of winning. By the way, if you don’t have a 4K TV and/or a pay TV service that offers ESPN in 4K, the game will be simulcast in high-def on ABC.

In related news, Fox will offer two more games in 4K on Saturday, October 21: 7th ranked Penn State vs. 3rd ranked Ohio State at noon ET and the Utah-USC contest at 8 p.m. ET. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff show, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, will also be in 4K. The Fox games can be seen in 4K on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.) The games will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the two Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Tom, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

