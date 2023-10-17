

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

More than 30 years of experience covering the TV technology industry.

TV Answer Man, do you know when we can watch Oppenheimer at home on a streaming service or Blu-ray? I want to watch this movie but we live about 30 miles from the closest theater! — Clark, Solomons, Maryland.

Clark, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opened in theaters last July and it certainly hasn’t been a bomb. The film, which has generated rave reviews from critics and theatergoers, has made almost $1 billion worldwide. Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the brilliant but troubled scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the U.S. mission to build the first atomic bomb. So, when will it be available on home video via a streaming service or Blu-ray? We have an answer.

Variety reports that Oppenheimer will be available as a digital PPV release on November 21 with a Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Blu-ray release on the same day. We still don’t have a release date for a streaming service, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see it on Max in late December. Variety says the Blu-ray/DVD release will be available via Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Wal-Mart while PPV services on Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu, Xfinity, YouTube, Microsoft and Verizon will carry it.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...