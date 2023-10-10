By Phillip Swann
TV Answer Man, I am excited about watching the return of the NHL but is there a way to watch a lot of games without getting the ESPN+ package? — Terry, Manhattan Beach, California.
Terry, the 2023-24 NHL season will drop puck tonight (October 10) with a tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators at 5:30 p.m. ET; the Chicago Blackhawks play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET; and the Seattle Kraken face off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET. While ESPN+’s subscription streaming service ($9.99 a month, rising to $10.99 a month on October 12) will have more than 1,000 out-of-market games, the regular ESPN channel and ABC will also carry a few dozen games this season. You can see a schedule here.
Plus, TNT will air 62 NHL games during the 2023-24 regular season, starting with tomorrow night’s (October 11) doubleheader with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. The TNT NHL coverage this season will also include the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic with the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on New Year’s Day from T-Mobile Park as well as the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs through the Conference Final. (By the way, you can also now watch the TNT games on the Max streaming service.)
Below is the complete regular season schedule for TNT’s NHL broadcasts for the 2023-24 season: (All Times Eastern)
|Day
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Wednesday
|Oct. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins
|Wednesday
|Oct. 11
|10 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings
|Wednesday
|Oct. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings
|Wednesday
|Oct. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils
|Wednesday
|Nov. 1
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres* at Philadelphia Flyers
|Wednesday
|Nov. 1
|9:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche*
|Tuesday
|Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers
|Tuesday
|Nov. 7
|10 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche
|Wednesday
|Nov. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals
|Wednesday
|Nov. 8
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
|Wednesday
|Nov. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
|Wednesday
|Nov. 15
|10 p.m.
|New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks
|Wednesday
|Nov. 22
|7 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers
|Wednesday
|Nov. 22
|9:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights* at Dallas Stars
|Friday
|Nov. 24
|6 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres
|Friday
|Nov. 24
|8:30 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
|Wednesday
|Nov. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers
|Wednesday
|Dec. 6
|7 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers
|Wednesday
|Dec. 6
|9:30 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers
|Wednesday
|Dec. 13
|7 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils*
|Wednesday
|Dec. 13
|9:30 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche*
|Wednesday
|Dec. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Islanders at Washington Capitals*
|Wednesday
|Dec. 20
|10 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings*
|Wednesday
|Dec. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres
|Monday
|Jan. 1
|3 p.m.
|2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic:
Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken
|Wednesday
|Jan. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils* at Washington Capitals
|Wednesday
|Jan. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
|Wednesday
|Jan. 10
|10 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche*
|Wednesday
|Jan. 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres*
|Wednesday
|Jan. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins*
|Wednesday
|Jan. 24
|10 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken
|Wednesday
|Jan. 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings* at Nashville Predators
|Wednesday
|Feb. 7
|7 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers
|Wednesday
|Feb. 7
|9:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
|Wednesday
|Feb. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins*
|Wednesday
|Feb. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks
|Wednesday
|Feb. 21
|10 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers
|Sunday
|Feb. 25
|1 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils*
|Sunday
|Feb. 25
|3:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
|Wednesday
|Feb. 28
|8:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers
|Sunday
|March 3
|3:30 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings
|Wednesday
|March 6
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
|Wednesday
|March 6
|9:30 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche*
|Sunday
|March 10
|1 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins
|Sunday
|March 10
|3:30 p.m.
|Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild
|Wednesday
|March 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings* at St. Louis Blues
|Wednesday
|March 13
|10 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers
|Sunday
|March 17
|1 p.m.
|New York Islanders at New York Rangers
|Sunday
|March 17
|3:30 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights
|Wednesday
|March 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals
|Wednesday
|March 20
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings
|Sunday
|March 24
|2 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche
|Wednesday
|March 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Bruins* at Tampa Bay Lightning
|Sunday
|March 31
|3:30 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks
|Wednesday
|April 3
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
|Wednesday
|April 3
|9:30 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings
|Sunday
|April 7
|1 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings
|Wednesday
|April 10
|8:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights* at Edmonton Oilers
|Sunday
|April 14
|1 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues
|Sunday
|April 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights
|Wednesday
|April 17
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins* at New York Islanders
|Wednesday
|April 17
|9:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
* NHL on TNT’s telecast will not be available in the local indicated market.
