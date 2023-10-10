

TV Answer Man, I am excited about watching the return of the NHL but is there a way to watch a lot of games without getting the ESPN+ package? — Terry, Manhattan Beach, California.

Terry, the 2023-24 NHL season will drop puck tonight (October 10) with a tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators at 5:30 p.m. ET; the Chicago Blackhawks play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET; and the Seattle Kraken face off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET. While ESPN+’s subscription streaming service ($9.99 a month, rising to $10.99 a month on October 12) will have more than 1,000 out-of-market games, the regular ESPN channel and ABC will also carry a few dozen games this season. You can see a schedule here.

Plus, TNT will air 62 NHL games during the 2023-24 regular season, starting with tomorrow night’s (October 11) doubleheader with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. The TNT NHL coverage this season will also include the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic with the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on New Year’s Day from T-Mobile Park as well as the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs through the Conference Final. (By the way, you can also now watch the TNT games on the Max streaming service.)

Below is the complete regular season schedule for TNT’s NHL broadcasts for the 2023-24 season: (All Times Eastern)

Day Date Time (ET) Game Wednesday Oct. 11 7:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins Wednesday Oct. 11 10 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings Wednesday Oct. 18 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Oct. 25 7:30 p.m. Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils Wednesday Nov. 1 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres* at Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday Nov. 1 9:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche* Tuesday Nov. 7 7:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers Tuesday Nov. 7 10 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche Wednesday Nov. 8 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals Wednesday Nov. 8 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday Nov. 15 10 p.m. New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks Wednesday Nov. 22 7 p.m. Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers Wednesday Nov. 22 9:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights* at Dallas Stars Friday Nov. 24 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres Friday Nov. 24 8:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild Wednesday Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers Wednesday Dec. 6 7 p.m. Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers Wednesday Dec. 6 9:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers Wednesday Dec. 13 7 p.m. Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils* Wednesday Dec. 13 9:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche* Wednesday Dec. 20 7:30 p.m. New York Islanders at Washington Capitals* Wednesday Dec. 20 10 p.m. Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings* Wednesday Dec. 27 7:30 p.m. Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres Monday Jan. 1 3 p.m. 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic: Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken Wednesday Jan. 3 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils* at Washington Capitals Wednesday Jan. 10 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars Wednesday Jan. 10 10 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche* Wednesday Jan. 17 7:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres* Wednesday Jan. 24 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins* Wednesday Jan. 24 10 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken Wednesday Jan. 31 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings* at Nashville Predators Wednesday Feb. 7 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers Wednesday Feb. 7 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins* Wednesday Feb. 21 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday Feb. 21 10 p.m. Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers Sunday Feb. 25 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils* Sunday Feb. 25 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday Feb. 28 8:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers Sunday March 3 3:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings Wednesday March 6 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday March 6 9:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche* Sunday March 10 1 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday March 10 3:30 p.m. Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild Wednesday March 13 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings* at St. Louis Blues Wednesday March 13 10 p.m. Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers Sunday March 17 1 p.m. New York Islanders at New York Rangers Sunday March 17 3:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday March 20 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals Wednesday March 20 10 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings Sunday March 24 2 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche Wednesday March 27 7:30 p.m. Boston Bruins* at Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday March 31 3:30 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks Wednesday April 3 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers Wednesday April 3 9:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings Sunday April 7 1 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings Wednesday April 10 8:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights* at Edmonton Oilers Sunday April 14 1 p.m. Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues Sunday April 14 3:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday April 17 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins* at New York Islanders Wednesday April 17 9:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars

* NHL on TNT’s telecast will not be available in the local indicated market.

