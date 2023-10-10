

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, is there anything new with DIRECTV Stream carrying the Golden Knights on the new Vegas 34 channel? — Davis, Las Vegas.

Davis, the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights earlier this year announced a new multi-year agreement with Scripps Sports to broadcast all Golden Knights non-national games for free to residents of Nevada and surrounding states in the team’s TV territory, starting with the 2023-24 season. The games will air in Las Vegas on the local Las Vegas station, KMCC-TV, also known as Vegas 34. Cox Cable has announced that it will carry Vegas 34 as will Dish and DIRECTV’s satellite service. But what about DIRECTV Stream, the online sister service for DIRECTV?

Well, a DIRECTV spokesman has just confirmed to The TV Answer Man that DIRECTV Stream will carry Vegas 34. Not only that, the streamer will carry the Golden Knights games in other areas (Reno, Salt Lake City, Utah, Billings, Montana, Missoula, Montana, Butte-Bozeman, Montana and Great Falls, Montana) where the Golden Knights games will air on local channels.

“With the new NHL season now underway and NBA coming soon, we want our customers to know a few teams have recently chosen to sell their local TV rights to new outlets, sometimes leading to different availability across their regions than before. We’re working with the teams, leagues, and new rightsholders to make games available to fans who may want them as this transition occurs,” the DIRECTV spokesman said.

The Golden Knights open its season tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET against the Seattle Kraken. The game will be available on ESPN and ESPN+. The first local broadcast of the NHL Stanley Cup defending champs will be October 12 when they play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. ET.

