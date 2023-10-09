By The TV Answer Man team

TV Answer Man, I cut the cord a year ago to save money, but I miss some of the conveniences of cable TV. Do you think it’s a good time to resubscribe to cable? — Marsha, Easton, Maryland.

Marsha, that’s a great question. Many Americans have cut the cord in the last several years, leaving cable and satellite TV behind to save money and try out different streaming lineups. But some viewers say they miss some of the conveniences and channels that are available on a pay TV service that may not be available on streaming. So how can you tell it’s time to reconsider and resubscribe to a cable or satellite TV service? Here are six ways:

1. Inadequate Internet Connection

One of the primary requirements for seamless streaming is a stable and high-speed internet connection. In areas with limited internet infrastructure or frequent outages, streaming services may not provide a reliable viewing experience. If your internet connection is consistently slow or unstable, reverting to cable or satellite TV could be a sensible choice.

2. Limited Access to Desired Content

While streaming platforms offer a plethora of movies and TV shows, they might not have exclusive access to certain content. This could include live sports events, regional channels, or niche programming. If your favorite shows or events are not available on streaming platforms, resubscribing to cable or satellite TV might be necessary.

3. Family Preferences

In households with diverse entertainment preferences, reaching a consensus on streaming choices can be challenging. Cable or satellite TV often offers a wider variety of channels catering to different interests. If your family members have specific channel preferences that aren’t met by streaming services, a return to traditional TV might be a pragmatic solution.

4. Unforeseen Costs of Multiple Subscriptions

Initially, cord-cutting appears cost-effective. However, as the number of streaming subscriptions increases, the cumulative cost can surpass that of a cable or satellite TV package. If managing multiple subscriptions becomes financially burdensome, consolidating your entertainment expenses by resubscribing to cable or satellite TV might save you money in the long run.

5. Technological Challenges

Streaming requires compatible devices, and keeping up with the latest gadgets can be expensive. Older TVs might not support certain streaming services without additional equipment. If you find it challenging to keep your devices up-to-date or encounter compatibility issues, a return to cable or satellite TV, which works with standard television sets, could be a practical solution.

6. Unreliable Streaming Services

While streaming platforms have revolutionized home entertainment, they are not without their faults. Server outages, buffering issues, and glitches can disrupt your viewing experience. If you frequently encounter problems with streaming services that affect your enjoyment, returning to cable or satellite TV could offer a more reliable and hassle-free experience.

