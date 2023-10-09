By The TV Answer Man team

TV Answer Man, we’ve been enjoying watching free movies and shows on Freevee. Any recommendations on horror films with Halloween coming up? — the Tyler Family, Norfolk, Virginia.

Tylers, Amazon’s Freevee streaming service is completely free; you don’t even need a Prime membership to watch. Although shows and movies include limited ads, many Americans are finding that Freevee, and other ads-included free streamers such as Pluto and Tubi, are more than enough to satisfy their viewing fix. So with Halloween in three weeks, let’s take a look at five great free horror films on Amazon’s Freevee, in no particular order:

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Dressed to Kill, directed by Brian De Palma, is a stylish and thrilling homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s suspenseful storytelling. This 1980 film expertly weaves a complex narrative around a mysterious murder, featuring outstanding performances from its cast, particularly Angie Dickinson and Michael Caine. De Palma’s masterful direction is evident in every frame, creating a tense atmosphere and delivering shocking twists that keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The film’s visually striking cinematography and Bernard Herrmann’s haunting score add layers of sophistication, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

When a Stranger Calls (1979)

When a Stranger Calls, featuring the talented Carol Kane, is a chilling masterpiece that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Kane’s outstanding performance adds depth and intensity to the film, making it a memorable and terrifying experience for audiences. The movie masterfully combines suspense and psychological tension, creating an atmosphere of constant dread and fear. Kane’s portrayal of a babysitter stalked by an unknown caller is both convincing and haunting, making her a standout in the horror genre.

Old (2021)

Old, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, is a perplexing and visually captivating thriller that takes audiences on a mind-bending and chilling journey. The film centers on a group of vacationers who discover a secluded beach with the unsettling ability to rapidly age anyone who sets foot on it. Shyamalan masterfully builds tension and intrigue, skillfully manipulating time and human emotions to create an atmosphere of constant unease. The movie’s thought-provoking narrative explores the fragility of life, the passage of time, and the human condition, leaving viewers questioning their own mortality long after the credits roll.

Last Night In Soho (2021)

Last Night in Soho is a visually mesmerizing and thematically ambitious psychological thriller that seamlessly weaves together the worlds of past and present. Edgar Wright’s direction is stylish and confident, creating a haunting atmosphere that grips you from start to finish. The film’s standout performances, particularly by Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, add depth to their characters, making you empathize with their experiences. The narrative unfolds like a dark, twisted fairytale, exploring themes of identity, obsession, and the consequences of one’s actions.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is an iconic horror film that continues to terrify audiences with its raw intensity and unrelenting terror. Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic masterfully combines a gritty atmosphere with visceral horror, creating an unforgettable experience for viewers. The film’s relentless pacing, eerie cinematography, and a truly unsettling performance by Gunnar Hansen as Leatherface make it a standout in the horror genre. The movie’s ability to instill a sense of dread and unease, coupled with its disturbingly realistic portrayal of violence, cements its status as a seminal work in the slasher genre.

