TV Answer Man, any news on whether Peacock will have any college games in 4K this weekend? I really like the picture! — Carl, East Lansing, Michigan.

Carl, while Peacock’s 4K college football games are upscaled 4K, the images have been crisp and bright, adding greater realism to the broadcasts. This Saturday (October 7), Peacock is scheduled to show the Rutgers-Wisconsin game at noon ET and the Purdue-Iowa game at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be streamed in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

In related news, Fox will offer two more games in 4K this Saturday (October 7). The 4K twin bill will be the Maryland-Ohio State game at noon ET and the UCF-Kansas contest at 4 p.m. ET. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff show, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, will also be in 4K. The day’s action can be seen in 4K on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.) The games will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

And ESPN’s ‘4K Game of the Week’ this week will be top-ranked Georgia hosting 20th ranked Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (October 7). The game, which will feature two undefeated teams (both 5-0), will be simulcast on ESPN in high-def. DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum and YouTube TV are expected to offer the 4K broadcast on special 4K channels. (Check your on-screen guide for more details.)

