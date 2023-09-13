

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

This Saturday will set a milestone for the growth of 4K sports when three different TV services offer five college football games in 4K, the most ever in a single day. There have been days with four, but never five. And here they are:

1. Penn State vs. Illinois

The 4K action on Saturday will begin at noon ET when Fox streams the Penn State-Illinois game on the Fox Sports app. The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

2. Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan

Peacock will offer Saturday’s Notre Dame home game against Central Michigan at 2:30 p.m. ET. It will be an exclusive on Peacock, meaning it won’t be available on NBC or anywhere else.

3. Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky

Fox will also broadcast the Western Kentucky-Ohio State game in 4K at 4 p.m. ET. Same providers and Fox Sports app as listed above.

4. Washington vs. Michigan State

Peacock will show the Washington-Michigan State game in 4K as well starting at 5 p.m. ET.

5. Tennessee vs. Florida

Finally ESPN will broadcast the Tennessee-Florida game at 7 p.m. ET in 4K. DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Optimum and YouTube TV are expected to offer the 4K broadcast on special 4K channels. (Dish, Comcast and Verizon may also provide the game in 4K. Check your on-screen guide for more details.)

There’s no doubt that 4K enthusiasts won’t be happy (if then) until NFL regular season games are available in 4K. But with Peacock joining ESPN, NBC and Fox, there’s plenty of college football action available in the format these days.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...