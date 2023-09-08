

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I read your post on watching the NFL on Fox. We don’t have our CBS here on DIRECTV because of the same fight. Can you give us some options, too? — Sheila, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Sheila, DIRECTV on July 2 lost 159 Nexstar-owned local stations due to a carriage fight between the companies. The dispute affects DIRECTV Stream and U-verse and it also includes roughly 30 stations owned by Mission Broadcasting and White Knight but managed by Nexstar. The list of missing stations includes network affiliates for Fox, NBC, ABC, The CW, and, yes, CBS. So what are the options for DIRECTV/Nexstar viewers who are missing their CBS stations and want to watch Sunday’s NFL games on the network.

1. TV Antenna

You can pick up local TV channels, including CBS, with an antenna for free, but it won’t work for everyone. Depending upon where you live, there may be obstacles such as mountains or tall buildings blocking the signal’s path. However, it’s worth a try, particularly since many indoor antennas cost under $30.

2. Free Trial From YouTube TV or Fubo

If you want to watch the game for free rather than pay Peacock, YouTube TV and Fubo, both of which carry CBS, are now offering free trials ranging from seven days to 21 days. You could sign up for the free trial and cancel after the game before you are billed for the first month.

3. Paramount+

Paramount+, the streaming service, offers a live feed of your local CBS channel as well as on demand programming from the network, Showtime, and a large number of shows and movies from other sources. Note: The live CBS feed requires the $11.99 a month plan.

Sheila, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

