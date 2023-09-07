

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know if YouTube will have condensed game replays of the Sunday games that you can watch after the game is over. DIRECTV had shortened versions of the games. I think they were called Short Stops. — Jackson, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jackson, DIRECTV, which had the exclusive rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket for 28 seasons, included a feature with the package called, Short Cuts. Ticket subscribers could watch a 30-minute version of a game the day after it was played. This was a convenient way to catch up with all the Sunday afternoon action. But now that the Sunday Ticket is an exclusive to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, will the streamers offer condensed games?

Answer: Yes. The Sunday Ticket games in 45-minute condensed versions will be available at midnight ET the day the game first airs. They will be available until Thursday at 2:59 a.m. ET. Each game will be stripped of ads and stretches where no action takes place. So if you missed a game, you will be able to catch up in rapid time.

In related news, YouTube says they still won’t allow subscribers to choose which games will be available in Multiview. The four games on one screen will be chosen by YouTube. (The good news is that YouTube will offer multiple Multiview options.) If that changes, we will update this article before game time on Sunday.

Jackson, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

