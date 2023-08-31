

By Phillip Swann

Starting tomorrow, DIRECTV Stream will again carry 21 Sinclair-owned CW affiliates after Sinclair today announced a new CW affiliation agreement with Nexstar, the majority owner of the network. DIRECTV charged last month that Nexstar forced Sinclair to deny the signals to DIRECTV Stream due to Nexstar’s carriage dispute with DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse. DIRECTV has been without Nexstar-owned 159 network affiliates since July 2 when the two sides could not reach a new deal.

Nexstar denied the DIRECTV allegation regarding the CW and DIRECTV Stream. In a letter to the FCC, the broadcaster said: “DIRECTV seeks to exploit the expiration of its retransmission consent agreement with Nexstar in an attempt to prove that Nexstar is ‘withhold[ing] programming’ on CW-affiliated stations to gain leverage in its retransmission consent negotiations. This is false.”

But a DIRECTV spokesman said today that the new Sinclair-CW affiliation pact allows Sinclair to again provide the stations to DIRECTV Stream. “We’re certainly pleased that Sinclair seems to have seized back the right to provide its viewers, and our customers, the programming they should have always retained in the first place,” the spokesman said.

Here are the CW stations that will return to DIRECTV Stream tomorrow:

Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation Baltimore, MD WNUV Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI WBSF Deerfield Media-Manhan Media Columbus, OH WWHO GoCom Media of Illinois, LLC Champaign, IL WBUI MPS Media Chattanooga, TN WFLI MPS Media Tallahassee, FL-Thomasville, GA WTLF MPS Media Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA WSWB Sinclair Broadcast Group Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY WCWN Sinclair Broadcast Group Birmingham, AL WTTO Sinclair Broadcast Group Fresno-Visalia, CA KFRE Sinclair Broadcast Group Green Bay, WI WCWF Sinclair Broadcast Group Las Vegas, NV KVCW Sinclair Broadcast Group Milwaukee, WI WVTV Sinclair Broadcast Group Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN WUCW Sinclair Broadcast Group Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC WPDE-DT Sinclair Broadcast Group Nashville, TN WZTV-DT Sinclair Broadcast Group Oklahoma City, OK KOCB Sinclair Broadcast Group Omaha, NE KPTM-DT Sinclair Broadcast Group Raleigh-Durham, NC WLFL Sinclair Broadcast Group San Antonio, TX WOAI-DT Sinclair Broadcast Group West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL WTVX

