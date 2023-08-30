

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I saw your story on the Sunday Ticket auto renewal. My question is can you cancel your Sunday Ticket subscription and sign up again using a discounted promotion like the one for TCL TVs? I subscribed to the Ticket before June 6 to get the $249 promotional price but I was thinking of getting a TCL TV and if I do, I could get the Ticket for just $149. What’s the deal here? Can you cancel and sign up again? — Barry, Boise, Idaho.

Barry, I’ve received several similar questions from readers since YouTube began offering promotional discounts on the Sunday Ticket in August. For example, select Comcast Xfinity Rewards customers can receive up to a $200 discount on the Sunday Ticket. That would bring the price from $349 to $149. As you note, TCL is offering up to $200 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games when you purchase a select TCL TV. That would also lower the price to $149. And Verizon is offering a free NFL Sunday Ticket plan for customers who purchase or pre-order select smart phones and sign up for a new mobile line or select Verizon Home Internet plans.

If you previously ordered the Ticket for anywhere from $249 to $399 (depending upon whether it’s from YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels, and when it was ordered), the promotional prices are looking mighty good. You could get the Ticket for far less than what you previously agreed to pay. But is there a way to drop your current Ticket subscription and sign up again via a promotion? Or what if you’re having second thoughts about having the Ticket in general, can you cancel and get a refund?

Google, which owns the two YouTube services, says there will be no refunds on the 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket. Once you order, you pay. The company agreed to pay $2.2 billion a year for the Ticket rights and it needs all the subscriber revenue it can get (and keep). And as for cancelling and signing up immediately thereafter with a promotional plan, I would suggest you contact YouTube’s Sunday Ticket support team and ask. While the company’s policy is that you can’t cancel after ordering — even for a promotion — it’s worth asking. In fact, I’ve seen a few Ticket subscribers say on social media that they were permitted to do so when they inquired. But we don’t know if that’s true.

Barry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...