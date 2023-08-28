By The TV Answer Man team

Netflix will remove 15 movies from its streaming lineup after this Thursday (August 31). Here’s four you should watch before they leave, in our humble opinion.

The Ring

The 2002 horror film directed by Gore Verbinski stars Naomi Watts as a Seattle newspaper reporter who investigates why several teenagers have died after watching a videotape. (Another good reason why videotape was replaced by discs and streaming.) The Ring is a truly scary film and Watts is perfect in the damsel in distress role when she gets a little too close to the secret behind the deaths.

Mean Girls

Written by 30 Rock’s Tina Fey, who also plays a teacher here, the 2004 comedy stars Lindsay Lohan as a high school student who befriends a gaggle of popular but bitchy classmates played by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. The decision leads to a series of misadventures and backstabbing as well as various plots of revenge. Mean Girls is a funny and smart take on high school life from one of America’s greatest living satirists, Ms. Fey.

Salt

Directed by Phillip Noyce, Salt is a pulse-pounding espionage thriller that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Angelina Jolie’s dynamic performance as CIA officer Evelyn Salt, accused of being a Russian spy, is a riveting blend of grit and vulnerability. The film’s intricate plot twists, heart-pounding action sequences, and Jolie’s captivating portrayal make for an exhilarating cinematic experience, albeit occasionally veering into implausibility.

Sleepless In Seattle

Directed by Nora Ephron, Sleepless In Seattle is a timeless romantic comedy that beautifully captures the essence of love’s serendipitous nature. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan’s palpable on-screen chemistry lends authenticity to the characters’ emotional journeys, while the film’s charming blend of humor and heartfelt moments creates an enduring connection with audiences. Set against the backdrop of Seattle’s picturesque landscapes, the film masterfully explores the idea of destiny and the power of human connection.

Here’s the complete list of movies that will leave Netflix after Thursday, August 31:

A Knight’s Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

Inuyasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

Inuyasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

Inuyasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

Inuyasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

She’s Gotta Have It

Sleepless in Seattle

