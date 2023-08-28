

Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am excited about college football being back. Do you know if there will be any games in 4K during the week one schedule? — Roy, Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Roy, there was one game in 4K during college football’s so-called week zero (so named because most teams were not on the schedule) and that was the Notre Dame-Navy game on NBC. But this week, for week one, there will be four major college football contests in 4K. And here they are:

1. Minnesota vs. Nebraska, Thursday (August 31) at 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

Fox on Thursday will stream its first 2023 college football game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app. (Note that the Fox Now app no longer exists.) The game can be watched on the Fox Sports app in 4K by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. The pay TV services that are expected to carry the game in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details. Fox network affiliates will simulcast the game in high-def.

2. Colorado vs. TCU, Saturday (September 2) at Noon ET (Fox)

The game will be available on the same pay TV services as noted above, as well as the Fox Sports app.



3. Tennessee State vs. Notre Dame, Saturday (September 2) at 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

DIRECTV and YouTube will offer the game in 4K on special 4K channels. (See your on-screen guide for details.) NBC affiliates and Peacock will simulcast the game in high-def.

4. Rice vs. Texas, Saturday (September 2) at 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Same pay TV and Fox Sports app coverage as in the previously mentioned two Fox games.

Note: There will be no ESPN ‘4K Game of the Week’ in week one. The sports network will broadcast its first 2023 college football game in 4K next week.

Roy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!





