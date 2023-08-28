

Amazon’s Prime Video next month (September 2023) plans to add 346 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here’s the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:

NFL Thursday Night Football

Amazon’s second season of hosting NFL Thursday Night Football kicks off on September 14 with the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Philadelphia Eagles at 8 p.m. ET. The stream is getting an upgrade this season with the 1080p SDR (Standard Definition Range) images bumped up to 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range), which should deliver more vivid and intense colors. September’s games also include the Giants-49ers on 9/21 and Lions-Packers on 9/28.

Kelce

And speaking of football, Amazon will premiere a documentary on the Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center, Jason Kelce on September 12, two days before his team will play the Vikings on TNF. The doc will follow Kelce throughout the 2022-23 season as he contemplates retirement, fatherhood and the success of his tight end brother, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Wheel of Time, Season 2

The Amazon original, The Wheel of Time, returns on September 1 for a second season. The fantasy series stars Rosamund Pike as a member of a powerful group of women in a mythical world when all Hell breaks loose, in more ways than one. Rotten Tomatoes gives season one of The Wheel of Time, which premiered in 2021, a score of 82. So if you like fantasy fables about evil forces and women warriors, this is for you.

Gen V

The Amazon original spinoff of The Boys features a bunch of young superhero wannabes who attend a college that can teach them how to be said superheroes. Cute premise and the cast includes Jazz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Sean Patrick Thomas. Debuts September 29.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in September 2023:

September 1

Spin City S1-6 (1997)

The Wheel of Time Season 2

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1970)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Bullet for Pretty Boy (1970)

A Force of One (1979)

A Man Called Sarge (1990)

A Matter of Time (1976)

A Rage to Live (1965)

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

After Midnight (1989)

Alakazam the Great (1961)

Alex Cross (2012)

All About My Mother (2000)

Amazons of Rome (1963)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

Anaconda (1997)

And Your Name Is Jonah (1979)

Angel Eyes (2001)

Apartment 143 (2012)

April Morning (1988)

Arabian Nights (2000)

Are You in the House Alone? (2022)

Army of Darkness (1993)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Education (2020)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bailout at 43,000 (1957)

Balls Out (2015)

Beer (1985)

Behind the Mask (1999)

Belly of an Architect (1990)

Berlin Tunnel 21 (1981)

Bewitched (2005)

Billion Dollar Brain (1967)

Blow (2001)

Body Slam (1987)

Born to Race (2011)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Boy of the Streets (1937)

Breakdown (1997)

Brides of Dracula (1960)

Brigadoon (1954)

Broken Embraces (2010)

Buster (1988)

Calendar Girl Murders (1984)

California Dreaming (1979)

Campus Rhythm (1943)

Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl (1954)

Carpool (1996)

Carry on Columbus (1992)

Carve Her Name With Pride (1958)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Cheerleaders Beach Party (1978)

Children of Men (2007)

Child’s Play (2019)

China Doll (1958)

Chrome and Hot Leather (1971)

Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction (1983)

Committed (2000)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Condor (1986)

Confidence Girl (1952)

Courage Mountain (1990)

Crossplot (1969)

Curse of the Swamp Creature (1966)

Curse of the Undead (1959)

Cycle Savages (1969)

Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc. (1971)

Damned River (1989)

Dancers (1987)

Danger in Paradise (1977)

Dangerous Love (1988)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Defiance (2009)

Deja Vu (2006)

Desert Sands (1955)

Desperado (1995)

Detective Kitty O’Day (1944)

Detective School Dropouts (1986)

Devil (2010)

Devil’s Eight (1969)

Diary of a Bachelor (1964)

Dogs (1977)

Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title (1966)

Double Trouble (1992)

Down the Drain (1990)

Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype (1980)

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Driving Miss Daisy (1990)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Eight on the Lam (1967)

Electra Glide in Blue (1973)

Elephant Tales (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

Evil Dead (2013)

Explosive Generation (1961)

Extraction (2015)

Face/Off (1997)

Fanboys (2009)

Fashion Model (1945)

Fatal Charm (1978)

Fearless Frank (1969)

Finders Keepers (2014)

Flight That Disappeared (1961)

Flight to Hong Kong (1956)

Fools Rush In (1997)

For the Love of Aaron (1994)

For the Love of It (1980)

For Those Who Think Young (1964)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

From Hollywood to Deadwood (1989)

Frontera (2014)

Fury on Wheels (1971)

Gambit (1967)

Ghost Story (1981)

Gigli (2003)

Grace Quigley (1985)

Grievous Bodily Harm (1988)

Hangfire (1991)

Haunted House (2023)

Hawks (1989)

Hell Drivers (1958)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

Hollywood Harry (1986)

Honeymoon Limited (1935)

Hostile Witness (1969)

Hot Under the Collar (1991)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

Hugo (2011)

I Am Durán (2019)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

I’m So Excited! (2013)

Inconceivable (2017)

Innocent Lies (1995)

Intimate Strangers (2006)

Invisible Invaders (1959)

It Rains in My Village (1968)

Jarhead (2005)

Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011)

Joyride (2022)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Kalifornia (1993)

Khyber Patrol (1954)

La Bamba (1987)

Labou (2009)

Lady in a Corner (1989)

Ladybird, Ladybird (1995)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003)

Legend of Johnny Lingo (2003)

Little Dorrit (Part 1) (1988)

Little Dorrit (Part 2) (1988)

Little Sweetheart (1989)

Lost Battalion (1960)

Mama (2013)

Mandrill (2009)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Matchless (1967)

Meeting at Midnight (1944)

Men’s Club (1986)

Mfkz (2018)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Miss All American Beauty (1982)

Mission of the Shark (1991)

Mixed Company (1974)

Mystery Liner (1934)

National Lampoon’s Movie Madness (1983)

New York Minute (2004)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Night Creatures (1962)

No (2012)

Observe and Report (2009)

Octavia (1984)

October Sky (1999)

Of Mice and Men (1992)

One Man’s Way (1964)

One Summer Love (1976)

Operation Atlantis (1965)

Overkill (1996)

Panga (1990)

Passport to Terror (1989)

Phaedra (1962)

Play Misty for Me (1971)

Portrait of a Stripper (1979)

Powaqqatsi (1988)

Predator: The Quietus (1988)

Private Investigations (1987)

Prophecy (1979)

Pulse (2006)

Quinceanera (1960)

Raiders of the Seven Seas (1953)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (1988)

Red River (1948)

Reform School Girls (1969)

Riddick (2013)

Riot in Juvenile Prison (1959)

River of Death (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rose Garden (1989)

Roxanne (1987)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Runaway Train (1985)

Running Scared (2006)

Safari 3000 (1982)

Season of Fear (1989)

Secret Window (2004)

Sense and Sensibility (1996)

Sergeant Deadhead (1965)

Seven Hours to Judgment (1988)

Sharks’ Treasure (1975)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

She’s the One (1996)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Sinister (2012)

Slamdance (1987)

Snitch (2013)

Son of Dracula (1943)

Space Probe Taurus (1965)

Spanglish (2004)

Spell (1977)

Stardust (2007)

Step Up (2006)

Sticky Fingers (1988)

Stigmata (1999)

Sugar (2009)

Summer Rental (1985)

Surrender (1987)

Sword of the Valiant (1984)

Tangerine (2015)

Tenth Man (1988)

The Adventures of Gerard (1978)

The Adventures of the American Rabbit (1986)

The Assisi Underground (1986)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Black Tent (1957)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Cat Burglar (1961)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Clown and the Kid (1961)

The Diary of a High School Bride (1959)

The Dictator (2012)

The Evictors (1979)

The Fake (1953)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Final Alliance (1990)

The Finest Hour (1991)

The Frog Prince (1988)

The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini (1966)

The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Late Great Planet Earth (1979)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Living Ghost (1942)

The Locusts (1997)

The Machinist (2004)

The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery (1975)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

The Misfits (1961)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Mouse on the Moon (1963)

The Mummy (1932)

The Naked Cage (1986)

The Night They Raided Minsky’s (1968)

The Possession (2012)

The Prince (2014)

The Program (1993)

The Ring (2002)

The Sacrament (2014)

The Savage Wild (1970)

The Secret in Their Eyes (2010)

The Sharkfighters (1956)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Winds of Kitty Hawk (1978)

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Young Savages (1961)

Three Came To Kill (1960)

Three Kinds of Heat (1987)

Through Naked Eyes (1983)

Time Limit (1957)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

Tough Guys Don’t Dance (1987)

Track of Thunder (1967)

Transformations (1991)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Trollhunter (2011)

True Heart (1996)

Underground (1970)

Unholy Rollers (1972)

Unsettled Land (1989)

V/H/S (2012)

War, Italian Style (1967)

Warriors Five (1962)

We Still Kill the Old Way (1968)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)

Where the River Runs Black (1986)

Wild Bill (1995)

Wild Racers (1968)

Wild Things (1998)

Windows (1980)

Woman of Straw (1964)

Young Racers (1963)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Sept. 5

One Shot: Overtime Elite

Sept. 7

Single Moms Club (2014)

Sept. 8

Sitting In Bars With Cake

Sept. 12

Inside (2023)

Kelce

Sept. 14

Thursday Night Football

Sept. 15

A Million Miles Away

Wilderness

Written In the Stars

Sept. 19

A Thousand And One (2023)

Sept. 22

Cassandro (2023)

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)

Sept. 26

The Fake Sheikh

Sept. 29

Gen V

