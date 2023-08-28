By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman
Hulu will remove 49 movies from its subscription Video on Demand service after this Thursday (August 31). Here’s the four films you should watch before they leave, in my humble opinion.
The Good Shepherd
Did you know that Robert DeNiro was originally slated to play the Jack Nicholson role in Martin Scorsese’s classic crime drama, The Departed? Bobby D bowed out because he had a previous commitment — he wanted to direct The Good Shepherd. While that may now sound like a poor choice, The Good Shepherd is an underrated film that deserves some love. The 2006 drama chronicles the early days of the Central Intelligence Agency through the eyes of Matt Damon’s character, who was based on two real-life CIA officers. It depicts the moral conflicts that quickly emerged at The Company as the agency’s architects tried to use their position to further American influence across the globe but actually resulted in diminishing that influence through abuse and overreach.
Borat
The 2006 comedy stars Sacha Baron Cohen as a dimwitted correspondent from Kazakhstan who comes to America in search of Pamela Anderson and other cultural phenomenon. This is a great showcase for the many talents of SBC who’s the closest thing we have now to Peter Sellers. Like Sellers, he dares to go where few comedians will and the result is a comedy classic.
The Girl Next Door
Emile Hirsch stars as a studious high school senior whose life turns upside down when a beautiful porn star (Elisha Cuthbert) moves in next door. This 2004 film is a sweet, underrated comedy that has an occasional dark side in the person of Cuthbert’s pimp, played with evil flourish by Timothy Olyphant. Both Hirsch and Cuthbert are charming and the supporting cast (Olyphant, Paul Dano, Olivia Wilde, James Remar) came ready with some fun over-the-top performances.
One Hour Photo
Robin Williams. We all remember his unique comedy. But this 2004 film is an exhibition of his exceptional dramatic skills. Williams plays a photo technician who becomes obsessed with one family who brings their pictures to him for developing. I won’t spoil what happens next, but Williams plays psycho like no one else. It’s a terrifying and thrilling performance.
Here’s the complete list of movies that will leave Hulu after Thursday, August 31:
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
A Good Day to Die Hard
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
At Any Price
Black Dynamite
Bless Me Ultima
Blue Thunder
Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius
Borat
Burlesque
Chasing Mavericks
The Comebacks
The Day After Tomorrow
Delivery Man
Due Date
Freddy Got Fingered
Get Him to the Greek
The Girl Next Door
The Good Shepherd
Gridiron Gang
Hall Pass
Hitman: Agent 47
Hoffa
The Ides of March
Idiocracy
The International
The Interview
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Marine
The Marine 2
Mr. Deeds
The Newton Boys
Notorious
One Hour Photo
Out of the Furnace
Predators
Red
Red 2
Role Models
Semi-Pro
The Shape of Water
Slackers
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
Vice
Win Win
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
