

By Phillip Swann

Hulu will remove 49 movies from its subscription Video on Demand service after this Thursday (August 31). Here’s the four films you should watch before they leave, in my humble opinion.

The Good Shepherd

Did you know that Robert DeNiro was originally slated to play the Jack Nicholson role in Martin Scorsese’s classic crime drama, The Departed? Bobby D bowed out because he had a previous commitment — he wanted to direct The Good Shepherd. While that may now sound like a poor choice, The Good Shepherd is an underrated film that deserves some love. The 2006 drama chronicles the early days of the Central Intelligence Agency through the eyes of Matt Damon’s character, who was based on two real-life CIA officers. It depicts the moral conflicts that quickly emerged at The Company as the agency’s architects tried to use their position to further American influence across the globe but actually resulted in diminishing that influence through abuse and overreach.

Borat

The 2006 comedy stars Sacha Baron Cohen as a dimwitted correspondent from Kazakhstan who comes to America in search of Pamela Anderson and other cultural phenomenon. This is a great showcase for the many talents of SBC who’s the closest thing we have now to Peter Sellers. Like Sellers, he dares to go where few comedians will and the result is a comedy classic.

The Girl Next Door

Emile Hirsch stars as a studious high school senior whose life turns upside down when a beautiful porn star (Elisha Cuthbert) moves in next door. This 2004 film is a sweet, underrated comedy that has an occasional dark side in the person of Cuthbert’s pimp, played with evil flourish by Timothy Olyphant. Both Hirsch and Cuthbert are charming and the supporting cast (Olyphant, Paul Dano, Olivia Wilde, James Remar) came ready with some fun over-the-top performances.

One Hour Photo

Robin Williams. We all remember his unique comedy. But this 2004 film is an exhibition of his exceptional dramatic skills. Williams plays a photo technician who becomes obsessed with one family who brings their pictures to him for developing. I won’t spoil what happens next, but Williams plays psycho like no one else. It’s a terrifying and thrilling performance.

Here’s the complete list of movies that will leave Hulu after Thursday, August 31:

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Day to Die Hard

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

At Any Price

Black Dynamite

Bless Me Ultima

Blue Thunder

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius

Borat

Burlesque

Chasing Mavericks

The Comebacks

The Day After Tomorrow

Delivery Man

Due Date

Freddy Got Fingered

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

The Good Shepherd

Gridiron Gang

Hall Pass

Hitman: Agent 47

Hoffa

The Ides of March

Idiocracy

The International

The Interview

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Marine

The Marine 2

Mr. Deeds

The Newton Boys

Notorious

One Hour Photo

Out of the Furnace

Predators

Red

Red 2

Role Models

Semi-Pro

The Shape of Water

Slackers

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

Vice

Win Win

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

