

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

DIRECTV late this afternoon issued a statement charging Nexstar with ‘dragging its feet’ in their negotiations to secure a new carriage agreement to end a six-week dispute between the companies. The TV provider lost the 159 Nexstar-owned local stations on July 2 when the old carriage agreement expired. (The blackout also affects DIRECTV Stream and U-verse.) In today’s statement, posted on DIRECTV’s Insider page, DIRECTV says Nexstar is holding the 159 stations “hostage” while it seeks to “double the rate” that it previously charged.

“Since our contract expired in early July, Nexstar has made little movement on its end while DIRECTV continues to make substantial offers to try to find middle ground with the goal of returning local news and sports programming to our affected customers as quickly as possible and at the right value,” DIRECTV says in the statement.

The TV Answer Man has asked Nexstar for a comment, but the broadcaster has not responded as of 5:40 p.m. ET today.

DIRECTV says it has asked Nexstar to extend the old agreement until February 2024 while negotiations continue for a long-term pact. But Nexstar has only agreed to a temporary extension until October 31, DIRECTV says. The satcaster says it has rejected that offer because it would fall in the middle of the NFL season.

“To best serve our customers, while we negotiate, we continue to seek an extension through February 2024, which would allow DIRECTV customers to continue to watch Nexstar-owned stations while guaranteeing Nexstar payment at the new higher contract rates upon a deal. Unfortunately, Nexstar is fixated on an extension set to expire on Oct. 31, which risks another outage in the middle of the college and NFL football seasons, not to mention giving them maximum leverage to drive the highest renewal rates,” DIRECTV says.

Since the blackout began, DIRECTV has offered a one-time $10 credit to affected subscribers. “Nexstar’s greed could impact some upcoming hometown games, and DIRECTV is offering affected customers relief for this temporary inconvenience,” the satcaster states.

DIRECTV urges affected viewers to consider using antennas or watch select programming from the networks on streaming services such as Peacock and Paramount+.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...