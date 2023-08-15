

By Phillip Swann

YouTube TV is now offering four free months of the $15.99 a month Max streaming plan to subscribers of the NFL Sunday Ticket. The offer, which is going to existing Sunday Ticket subscribers via an e-mail, follows a disclosure last month by Alphabet senior vice president Philipp Schindler that the company would bundle Max with the Ticket. (Google, which last December won the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket starting with the 2023 season, is a subsidiary of Alphabet.)

The e-mail alerts Ticket subscribers that they can add Max for free for four months to their YouTube TV plans by going to their Membership settings. The free Max perk is only available to YouTube TV subscribers who have the Sunday Ticket, not people who subscribed to the football package through YouTube Primetime Channels.

YouTube TV is now selling a base edition of the Sunday Ticket for $299 and one with the NFL RedZone channel included for $339. The YouTube TV Ticket plan requires a $72.99 a month subscription to the live streaming service, although the first three months are now available for $64.99 a month in a promotion. Max’s plans start at $9.99 a month for the ads-included version but the four months Ticket offer includes the $15.99 a month plan.

The Max freebie is YouTube’s latest joint promotion to sell the Ticket in its first season as the exclusive carrier of the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. Comcast announced yesterday that effective August 23, select Comcast Xfinity Rewards customers can receive up to a $200 discount on YouTube’s Sunday Ticket. YouTube is also offering Ticket discounts in promotions with TCl and Verizon.

