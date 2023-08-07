By The TV Answer Man team

Why do people cut the cord? And what exactly is a cord cutter? Here’s our take:



What is a Cord Cutter?

A cord cutter is someone who chooses to terminate their subscription to cable or satellite television in favor of alternative methods to access video content. This growing trend stems from the rapid development of Internet-based streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and many others. These platforms offer on-demand content, allowing viewers to watch their favorite shows, movies, and documentaries at their convenience, without the limitations imposed by traditional television schedules. The primary reason behind cord cutting is the flexibility it provides. Traditional cable subscriptions often involve lengthy contracts, bundled channels that users may not want, and ever-increasing costs. Cord cutters, on the other hand, have the freedom to select only the content they wish to watch, thereby saving money and enjoying a tailored entertainment experience.

But how about someone who drops cable or satellite and subscribes to a live streaming bundle from a service such as YouTube TV or DIRECTV Stream? Is that a real cord-cutter? After all, you are still paying a large sum ($72.99 a month for YouTube TV) for a group of channels, just as you do for DIRECTV, Comcast or Dish, right? We would say that a live streaming subscriber is a type of cord-cutter, although not in the pure sense of someone who totally disconnects from the bundle and just watches programming from a handful of on-demand services such as Netflix an/or an antenna.

Why do people cut the cord?

1. Cost-Effectiveness

The escalating prices of cable and satellite TV packages have driven many consumers to seek more budget-friendly options. Cord cutting provides an opportunity to escape expensive contracts and opt for more affordable streaming services.

2. On-Demand Content

Unlike conventional television, streaming services allow users to watch their favorite shows and movies at any time, on any device, without being tied to a fixed schedule.

3. Personalized Experience

Cord cutters can curate their own entertainment experience by subscribing to specific streaming services that align with their interests, ensuring that they only pay for the content they actually want to watch.

4. Technological Advancements

The widespread availability of high-speed internet and the proliferation of smart devices have made it easier for individuals to access online content, enabling cord cutting to become a viable option.

What are the challenges of cord cutting?

While cord cutting offers numerous advantages, it is not without its challenges:

1. Internet Reliability

Cord cutters heavily rely on stable and high-speed Internet connections to stream content. In areas with limited internet infrastructure, this may pose a significant obstacle.

2. Content Fragmentation

With the growing number of streaming services, some popular shows or movies may be exclusive to certain platforms, leading to a fragmented content landscape.

3. Learning Curve

For those accustomed to traditional cable or satellite setups, transitioning to cord cutting may require a learning curve in understanding how streaming services work.

What do you think? Why do people cut the cord – and what defines a true cord-cutter? Offer your comments via the form below:

