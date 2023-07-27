By Phillip Swann
Netflix next month (August 2023) plans to add 81 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:
Painkiller
Matthew Broderick stars in Netflix’s retelling of how the opioid epidemic began in America. This is the streamer’s answer to Hulu’s brilliant series, Dopesick, which starred Michael Keaton. If it’s as good as the Hulu offering, it will be must viewing. Peter Berg, the creative force behind Friday Night Lights, is directing Painkiller and the cast includes former FNL star Taylor Kitsch as an addicted mechanic. Debuts August 10.
Depp v Heard
The three-part documentary will examine last year’s media circus that surrounded the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial in Fairfax, Virginia. While Depp walked away with the victory, the doc promises to show that his triumph could largely be attributed to undue influence from social media and other out-of-courtroom forces. Debuts August 16.
Heart of Stone
Gal Gadot sheds the Wonder Woman lasso to play an intelligence operative whose mission is to keep a dangerous asset from evil forces. Pick up the popcorn and drop the expectations and you will love the ride. Debuts August 11.
Untold
Netflix’s sports documentary series, Untold, unspools another installment on August 1 with Internet bad boy and boxer Jake Paul in the hot seat. Then on August 8, the doc team takes on failed NFL quarterback (and another bad boy) Johnny Manziel. On August 15, it’s the baseball steroids scandal with Victor Conte and Florida Gator football on August 29. Netflix’s Untold series is as good as it gets. If you’re a sports fan, catch them all.
Here’s the complete list of new titles coming in August 2023 to Netflix:
Aug. 1
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Friends With Benefits
It’s Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Aug. 2
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) — Netflix Documentary
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — Netflix Documentary
Soulcatcher (PL) — Netflix Film
Aug. 3
Head to Head (SA) — Netflix Film
Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) — Netflix Series
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) — Netflix Documentary
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix Series
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) — Netflix Film
Aug. 4
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge — Netflix Series
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) — Netflix Series
Aug. 7
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8 — Netflix Family
Aug. 8
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime
Untold: Johnny Football — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
Zombieverse (KR) — Netflix Series
Aug. 9
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop — Netflix Documentary
Aug. 10
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dead Body (TW) — Netflix Film
Mech Cadets — Netflix Family
Painkiller — Netflix Series
Aug. 11
Down for Love (NZ) — Netflix Documentary
Heart of Stone — Netflix Film
Aug. 12
Behind Your Touch (KR) — Netflix Series
Aug. 14
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
Aug. 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 5
Ballers: Seasons 1-5
Jared Freid: 37 and Single — Netflix Comedy
Untold: Hall of Shame — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
Aug. 16
At Home With the Furys (UK) — Netflix Series
The Chosen One (MX) — Netflix Series
Depp v Heard (GB) — Netflix Documentary
Aug. 17
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 — Netflix Family
The Upshaws: Part 4 — Netflix Series
Aug. 18
10 Days of a Bad Man — Netflix Film
Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) — Netflix Film
Mask Girl (KR) — Netflix Series
The Monkey King — Netflix Family
Aug. 22
Lighthouse (JP) — Netflix Series
Untold: Swamp Kings — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)
Aug. 23
The Big Short
Destined with You (KR) — Netflix Series
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting (PL) — Netflix Film
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Aug. 24
Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime
Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) — Netflix Series
Who is Erin Carter? (UK) — Netflix Series
Aug. 25
Killer Book Club — Netflix Film
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah — Netflix Film
Aug. 30
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones — Netflix Documentary
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) — Netflix Series
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)
Aug. 31
Choose Love — Netflix Film
Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) — Netflix Family
One Piece — Netflix Series
Dates to Be Announced:
Guns & Gulaabs (IN) — Netflix Series
Risqué Business: Taiwan (KR) — Netflix Series
