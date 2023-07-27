

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Netflix next month (August 2023) plans to add 81 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Painkiller

Matthew Broderick stars in Netflix’s retelling of how the opioid epidemic began in America. This is the streamer’s answer to Hulu’s brilliant series, Dopesick, which starred Michael Keaton. If it’s as good as the Hulu offering, it will be must viewing. Peter Berg, the creative force behind Friday Night Lights, is directing Painkiller and the cast includes former FNL star Taylor Kitsch as an addicted mechanic. Debuts August 10.

Depp v Heard

The three-part documentary will examine last year’s media circus that surrounded the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial in Fairfax, Virginia. While Depp walked away with the victory, the doc promises to show that his triumph could largely be attributed to undue influence from social media and other out-of-courtroom forces. Debuts August 16.

Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot sheds the Wonder Woman lasso to play an intelligence operative whose mission is to keep a dangerous asset from evil forces. Pick up the popcorn and drop the expectations and you will love the ride. Debuts August 11.

Untold

Netflix’s sports documentary series, Untold, unspools another installment on August 1 with Internet bad boy and boxer Jake Paul in the hot seat. Then on August 8, the doc team takes on failed NFL quarterback (and another bad boy) Johnny Manziel. On August 15, it’s the baseball steroids scandal with Victor Conte and Florida Gator football on August 29. Netflix’s Untold series is as good as it gets. If you’re a sports fan, catch them all.

Here’s the complete list of new titles coming in August 2023 to Netflix:

Aug. 1

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friends With Benefits

It’s Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Aug. 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) — Netflix Documentary

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — Netflix Documentary

Soulcatcher (PL) — Netflix Film

Aug. 3

Head to Head (SA) — Netflix Film

Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) — Netflix Series

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) — Netflix Documentary

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 — Netflix Series

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) — Netflix Film

Aug. 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge — Netflix Series

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) — Netflix Series

Aug. 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8 — Netflix Family

Aug. 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime

Untold: Johnny Football — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

Zombieverse (KR) — Netflix Series

Aug. 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 10

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body (TW) — Netflix Film

Mech Cadets — Netflix Family

Painkiller — Netflix Series

Aug. 11

Down for Love (NZ) — Netflix Documentary

Heart of Stone — Netflix Film

Aug. 12

Behind Your Touch (KR) — Netflix Series

Aug. 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

Aug. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single — Netflix Comedy

Untold: Hall of Shame — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 16

At Home With the Furys (UK) — Netflix Series

The Chosen One (MX) — Netflix Series

Depp v Heard (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 — Netflix Family

The Upshaws: Part 4 — Netflix Series

Aug. 18

10 Days of a Bad Man — Netflix Film

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) — Netflix Film

Mask Girl (KR) — Netflix Series

The Monkey King — Netflix Family

Aug. 22

Lighthouse (JP) — Netflix Series

Untold: Swamp Kings — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 23

The Big Short

Destined with You (KR) — Netflix Series

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting (PL) — Netflix Film

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Aug. 24

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime

Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) — Netflix Series

Who is Erin Carter? (UK) — Netflix Series

Aug. 25

Killer Book Club — Netflix Film

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah — Netflix Film

Aug. 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones — Netflix Documentary

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) — Netflix Series

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

Aug. 31

Choose Love — Netflix Film

Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) — Netflix Family

One Piece — Netflix Series

Dates to Be Announced:

Guns & Gulaabs (IN) — Netflix Series

Risqué Business: Taiwan (KR) — Netflix Series

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.



@tvanswerman — Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...