By The TV Answer Man Team



Barbie, the new film featuring Margot Robbie as the living doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, opens in theaters today. Since it may be months before the Greta Gerwig-directed romp is available on home video, we compiled the five best Barbie movies that you can stream tonight.

1. Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001)

“Barbie in the Nutcracker” marks the first-ever Barbie movie, and it set the foundation for the successful franchise that followed. In this magical tale, Barbie portrays Clara, a young girl who embarks on a fantastic journey into the Nutcracker’s kingdom. The movie skillfully blends elements of Tchaikovsky’s classical ballet with an original story, adding depth to the beloved Nutcracker tale. As Clara navigates through challenges, the film imparts important lessons about bravery, friendship, and the power of imagination.

Streaming now for $3.99 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

2. Barbie as Rapunzel (2002)

In this captivating adaptation of the timeless fairytale, Barbie takes on the role of Rapunzel, a spirited young woman with an extraordinary gift for art. As she confronts her wicked captor, Gothel, Barbie showcases resilience, creativity, and kindness. “Barbie as Rapunzel” emphasizes the importance of staying true to oneself, even in the face of adversity, and believing in the power of one’s dreams.

Streaming now for $3.79 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

3. Barbie: Princess Charm School (2011)

Barbie: Princess Charm School revolves around Blair Willows, a humble young girl who discovers she is the long-lost princess of Gardania. This delightful movie encourages girls to embrace their uniqueness and value friendship and kindness above all else. Through Blair’s journey, the film conveys that being a princess is not just about wearing a crown but embodying noble qualities that inspire others.

Streaming now for $3.79 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

4. Barbie in the Pink Shoes (2013)

Barbie in the Pink Shoes follows the enchanting story of Kristyn Farraday, a talented ballerina who discovers a magical pair of pink ballet shoes that transport her to a dreamlike world of ballet. As she dances her way through various ballets, Barbie encourages viewers to pursue their passion fearlessly and embrace their individuality. The movie beautifully blends dance, music, and self-discovery, leaving audiences inspired.

Streaming now for $3.99 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

5. Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008)

A tale of friendship and adventure, Barbie and the Diamond Castle showcases Barbie as Princess Liana and her best friend, Princess Alexa. The duo embarks on a quest to save a magical land and discover the power of music and true friendship along the way. The film emphasizes the value of loyalty and the strength of genuine bonds between friends.

Streaming now for $3.99 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...