Hulu next month (August 2023) plans to add 141 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:
* Only Murders In the Building, Season 3 Premiere
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back solving true crimes, this time the mysterious death of a Broadway actor, played by Paul Rudd. Meryl Streep plays Rudd’s co-star who assists the trio in the search for the truth. Only Murders In the Building, a Hulu original, is wacky, inventive and a great showcase for two comic legends (Martin and Short) who prove here you’re never too old to be funny. Premieres August 8.
* FX’s Reservation Dogs, Season 3 Premiere
The comedy features four Native American teenagers who live on both sides of crime while growing up on a reservation in Oklahoma. Reservation Dogs is a realistic coming-of-age tale seen through the eyes of an all-too-forgotten group. It’s original, funny and often poignant. And season three is the show’s finale. Premieres August 2.
* Lollapalooza: Livestream
For the third straight year, Hulu will serve as the official streaming partner of the annual four-day musicfest from Chicago’s Grant Park. Musicians expected to perform include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and The 1975, among many others. And you can see it all through Hulu’s livestream of the entire four-day show. August 3-6.
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World
Emma Corrin (The Crown) plays Darby Hart, an amateur detective who’s invited with eight other guests by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at an exotic location. However, one of the guests is found dead, leaving Darby to prove it was a murder. The premise may sound derivative, but with Owen and Corrin on board, A Murder at the End of the World should be lots of fun. Premieres August 29.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in August:
August 1
FX’s Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)
A Dangerous Method 2011
The A-Team 2010
Australia 2008
Cantinflas 2014
The Craft 1996
Crash Pad 2017
The Croods 2013
Crush 2002
D.E.B.S. 2005
Damsels In Distress 2012
Dance With Me 1998
Darling Companion 2012
Enemy of the State 1998
Eragon 2006
Five Feet Apart 2019
The Hills Have Eyes 2006
Hotel Transylvania 2012
In Time 2011
Jurassic Park 1993
Jurassic Park III 2001
Labyrinth 1986
Leap Year 2010
The Lincoln Lawyer 2012
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 1997
Love & Other Drugs 2010
Midnight In Paris 2011
Mortal Komba 2021
Moscow On The Hudson 1984
Notting Hill 1999
One For The Money 2012
The One I Love 2014
Ong-Bak 2003
Ong Bak 2 2008
Ong Bak 3 2010
Only Lovers Left Alive 2014
Pandorum 2009
Phone Booth 2003
Practical Magic 1998
The Punisher 2004
Punisher: War Zone 2008
The Pursuit of Happyness 2006
Red 2010
Red 2 2013
Shark Tale 2004
Simply Irresistible 1999
Stay 2005
Stealing Harvard 2002
Steve Jobs: The Man in thehe Machine 2015
Take This Waltz 2011
Turistas 2006
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail 2009
Unfaithful 2002
Waking Ned Devine 1998
We’re The Millers 2013
What’s Your Number? 2011
Zoom 2006
August 2
FX’s Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere
Farm Dreams: Series Premiere
August 3
Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries
Lollapalooza: Livestream
August 4
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Accidental Love 2015
Game Night 2018
Labor Pains 2009
Skinamarink 2022
Supercell 2023
Sweetwater 2023
Winter Passing 2005
August 5
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)
August 6
Lollapalooza: Livestream
August 7
Beyblade Quadstrike: Season 7B
Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11
August 8
Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere
August 9
Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere
Bait 2023
Enys Men 2022
August 10
Just Super 2022
Polaroid 2019
August 11
Beautiful Disaster 2023
Sam & Kate 2022
August 13
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)
August 14
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4
America’s National Parks: Complete Season 1
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10
The Intruder 2019
August 15
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4
Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10
Cake Wars: Complete Season 1
Container Homes: Complete Season 1
Dessert Games: Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2
My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2
NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6
Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
Unexpected: Complete Season 4
Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7
The Brass Teapot 2012
Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room | 2005
One Last Thing 2005
August 16
Miguel Wants to Fight 2023
Thoroughbreds 2018
August 17
Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1
Four Samosas 2022
August 18
The Friendship Game 2022
War of the Worlds: The Attack 2023
August 19
To Catch a Killer 2023
August 20
Amsterdam 2022
August 21
My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)
Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5
Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1
Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C
August 22
The Intern 2015
August 23
Trap Jazz
August 24
How to Blow Up a Pipeline 2022
My Fairy Troublemaker 2022
Transfusion 2023
August 26
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1
August 27
Malignant 2021
August 28
The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1
Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4
Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5
August 29
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Complete Limited Series
Snowpiercer 2014
August 31
Spellbound: Season 1A
FX’s Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere
Belle 2014
The Fault In Our Stars 2014
Finnick 2022
