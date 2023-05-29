By Phillip Swann
Hulu, the subscription Video on Demand service, plans to remove 62 movies from its streaming lineup on Wednesday, May 31. Here are the four films you should try to watch before they leave, in my humble opinion:
Wall Street
The 1987 Oliver Stone-directed film stars Charlie Sheen as a morally conflicted stockbroker in the go-go 1980s. But the real star of the film is Michael Douglas whose evil financier Gordon Gekko remains one of cinema’s most iconic roles. (‘Greed is good’ became a mantra among some on the Exchange.) And what a year Douglas had in 1987! Wall Street and Fatal Attraction. Not bad.
Fight Club
The 1999 drama from director David Fincher stars Edward Norton as a meek worker-bee who breaks out of his shell (and breaks a few bones) when he joins an underground boxing community. Brad Pitt plays his alter ego/friend who teaches him the ropes while simultaneously (metaphysically speaking) tying him up with them. This is early Fincher at his weirdest (and most brilliant) and you’ll either love this film or hate it. If you love it, watch it again for all the clues you missed the first time.
LA Confidential
The 1997 Curtis Hanson-directed neo-noir drama about corrupt cops in the City of Angels in the 1950s. Russell Crowe, Guy Pierce, Kevin Spacey and Kim Basinger lead the terrific ensemble cast. Based on the James Ellroy novel. (Although Ellroy didn’t like the film; he’s wrong. It’s great.)
Groundhog Day
The classic Bill Murray 1993 comedy about a local weatherman who relives a certain February holiday every single day! The farcical premise aside, this is peak Murray whose deadpan delivery and surprising vulnerability makes his character one to laugh at and root for. Andie MacDowell is sweet as Bill’s love interest and the supporting cast includes such zanies as Harold Ramis (who also directed), Chris Elliott and Murray real-life bro, Brian Doyle-Murray. And we can’t forget Stephen Tobolowsky as Ned!
Here is the complete list of movies that will be removed from Hulu on Wednesday, May 31:
30 Days of Night
A Madea Christmas
All The King’s Men
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
Amour
Anastasia
Another Earth
As Good As It Gets
Baby’s Day Out
Big
Big Daddy
Black Swan
Broken Arrow
Brown Sugar
Cast Away
The Choice
Commando
Compadres
The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)
Dangerous Beauty
Dear John
Despicable M
Despicable Me 2
Diggers
Disturbing The Peace
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Don Jon
Enemy of the State
Fight Club
Firehouse Dog
Forever My Girl
The Gallows
Go For It
Groundhog Day
High-rise
History Of The World: Part 1
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
How To Train Your Dragon 2
Humpday
In Her Shoes
In The Cut
Kicking & Screaming
L.A. Confidential
Love And Basketball
Marmaduke
Nanny Mcphee
Nanny Mcphee Returns
Pretty Woman
Rio
Self/Less
Son Of God
Takers
That Thing You Do!
There’s Something About Mary
Third Person
Unstoppable
Waiting…
The Waterboy
Wall Street
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
When A Man Loves A Woman
Witless Protection
