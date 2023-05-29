

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Hulu, the subscription Video on Demand service, plans to remove 62 movies from its streaming lineup on Wednesday, May 31. Here are the four films you should try to watch before they leave, in my humble opinion:

Wall Street

The 1987 Oliver Stone-directed film stars Charlie Sheen as a morally conflicted stockbroker in the go-go 1980s. But the real star of the film is Michael Douglas whose evil financier Gordon Gekko remains one of cinema’s most iconic roles. (‘Greed is good’ became a mantra among some on the Exchange.) And what a year Douglas had in 1987! Wall Street and Fatal Attraction. Not bad.

Fight Club

The 1999 drama from director David Fincher stars Edward Norton as a meek worker-bee who breaks out of his shell (and breaks a few bones) when he joins an underground boxing community. Brad Pitt plays his alter ego/friend who teaches him the ropes while simultaneously (metaphysically speaking) tying him up with them. This is early Fincher at his weirdest (and most brilliant) and you’ll either love this film or hate it. If you love it, watch it again for all the clues you missed the first time.

LA Confidential

The 1997 Curtis Hanson-directed neo-noir drama about corrupt cops in the City of Angels in the 1950s. Russell Crowe, Guy Pierce, Kevin Spacey and Kim Basinger lead the terrific ensemble cast. Based on the James Ellroy novel. (Although Ellroy didn’t like the film; he’s wrong. It’s great.)

Groundhog Day

The classic Bill Murray 1993 comedy about a local weatherman who relives a certain February holiday every single day! The farcical premise aside, this is peak Murray whose deadpan delivery and surprising vulnerability makes his character one to laugh at and root for. Andie MacDowell is sweet as Bill’s love interest and the supporting cast includes such zanies as Harold Ramis (who also directed), Chris Elliott and Murray real-life bro, Brian Doyle-Murray. And we can’t forget Stephen Tobolowsky as Ned!

Here is the complete list of movies that will be removed from Hulu on Wednesday, May 31:

30 Days of Night

A Madea Christmas

All The King’s Men

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

Amour

Anastasia

Another Earth

As Good As It Gets

Baby’s Day Out

Big

Big Daddy

Black Swan

Broken Arrow

Brown Sugar

Cast Away

The Choice

Commando

Compadres

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

Dangerous Beauty

Dear John

Despicable M

Despicable Me 2

Diggers

Disturbing The Peace

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Don Jon

Enemy of the State

Fight Club

Firehouse Dog

Forever My Girl

The Gallows

Go For It

Groundhog Day

High-rise

History Of The World: Part 1

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

How To Train Your Dragon 2

Humpday

In Her Shoes

In The Cut

Kicking & Screaming

L.A. Confidential

Love And Basketball

Marmaduke

Nanny Mcphee

Nanny Mcphee Returns

Pretty Woman

Rio

Self/Less

Son Of God

Takers

That Thing You Do!

There’s Something About Mary

Third Person

Unstoppable

Waiting…

The Waterboy

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

When A Man Loves A Woman

Witless Protection

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

