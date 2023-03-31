

By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, @tvanswerman

HBO Max next month (April 2023) plans to add 102 new TV shows and movies to its lineup and here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:

* Barry, the brilliant black comedy starring Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live) as a hitman who wants to become an actor, is returning to HBO for its fourth and final season on April 16. Hader, who is as gifted as any actor on the planet (comedy or drama), manages to turn a farfetched premise into a believable, funny and sometimes poignant show that shouldn’t be missed. The supporting cast, which includes Henry Winkler, Stephen Root and Sarah Goldberg, is also peerless.

* HBO Max on April 27 will debut a new original drama called, Love & Death, which stars the quirky but always entertaining Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision, Avengers: Endgame) as a real-life Texas housewife who goes berserk with an axe after a spousal betrayal. Sounds like a perfect vehicle for Olsen’s special talents and the supporting cast includes Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe and Krysten Ritter.

* Live soccer returns to HBO Max with the U.S. women’s team facing Ireland on April 11 and the men’s national team squaring off against Mexico on April 19.

* Movie fans, don’t miss this one. HBO Max on April 28 will debut Warner Bros. 100 Years, an HBO Max original documentary series. The show will celebrate the incredible lineup of films produced at Warner Bros. over the years, including Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, A Streetcar Named Desire, A Clockwork Orange, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Exorcist, Goodfellas, The Dark Knight, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Matrix…the list just goes on and on.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to HBO Max in April 2023. (Titles with HBO in parentheses will also be added to the cable/satellite edition of HBO.)

April 1

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

The Brother’s Warner, 2007

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)

The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)

Coraline, 2009 (HBO)

City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)

Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)

Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)

Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)

Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)

Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)

Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)

Ghost, 1990 (HBO)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)

Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)

Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)

Homegrown, Season 3

The Host, 2007 (HBO)

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

The House Bunny, 2008

Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)

Knowing, 2009 (HBO)

Land of the Pharaohs, 1955

The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Let’s Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)

Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)

A Lion is in the Streets, 1953

The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Monos, 2019 (HBO)

Mud, 2013 (HBO)

Music Within, 2007 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)

No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)

One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)

Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Push, 2009 (HBO)

Rachel, Rachel, 1968

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)

Safe in Hell, 1931

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs Movie, 2011

The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)

Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)

Storm Warning, 1951

The Strawberry Blonde, 1941

Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)

Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)

Walker: Independence, 2023

The Wave, 2016 (HBO)

We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

April 3

Royal Crackers, Season 1

April 4

Craig of the Creek, Season 4E

April 6

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

The Winchesters, Season 1

April 7

Kung Fu, Season 3

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)

April 9

Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1

April 11

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

The Last Ship, 2014

April 13

Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere

April 14

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Clone High, 2002

April 16

100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

April 17

Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 18

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D

April 19

U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico

Highlights: U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico

April 20

Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 21

Diary of an Old Home, Season 2

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3

April 23

Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special

Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

April 27

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

April 28

Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original

Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere

April 29

Moonage Daydream, 2022

