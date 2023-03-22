Will DIRECTV Have a Free Showtime Preview This Weekend?

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man, @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I read your article about Comcast having a free preview of Showtime but do you know if DIRECTV will have a free preview of Showtime, too? We are always on the lookout for free previews of the more expensive channels. — Lydia, Lafayette, Louisiana.

Lydia, you’re right. Comcast, which is offering a free channel and/or streaming service every week in 2023, is providing the premium channel, Showtime, this week for free. The Comcast/Xfinity preview is running from March 20 through March 26.

Is DIRECTV also offering a free preview of Showtime this week, you ask?

Answer: Yes!

However, DIRECTV’s free Showtime preview will run from Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, March 26. Also unlike Comcast, DIRECTV is not offering the channel’s On Demand lineup for free. Instead, you can watch its live channels from 545 to 556 for free.

Showtime’s lineup of titles includes Yellowjackets (season two premieres on March 26), Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Homeland, Billions, Dexter, Ray Donovan, The Tudors, Shameless, among many others, as well as movies such as the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shooter, Flight, The Untouchables, Fatal Attraction and too many more to count.

The live Showtime preview will also be available to U-verse and DIRECTV Stream subscribers who will be able to access the channel’s On Demand service.

Other pay TV providers may also air the free Showtime preview this week so consult your on-screen guide for details.

Lydia, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

