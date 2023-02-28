TV Answer Man, I read online that some people got Extra Innings for free from DIRECTV. I did not. The cost is $149 for me. Do you know if DIRECTV will make it free for me later? How do you get it for free? — Dante, Abilene, Texas.

Dante, some DIRECTV subscribers have posted messages on social media saying they have received e-mails from the satcaster indicating they will get MLB Extra Innings for free during the 2023 season. The Extra Innings package of out-of-market games this season costs $149.

DIRECTV this week confirmed to the TV Answer Man that it is giving Extra Innings for free to ‘select customers.’ The satcaster did say how many subscribers are getting it for free, or why some are and some aren’t. But this is similar to the last few years when DIRECTV issued free Sunday Ticket Max plans to certain customers as part of a loyalty program.

If you’re a DIRECTV subscriber, and you haven’t received the free Extra Innings e-mail by now, you might not receive one at all. It’s unclear if DIRECTV plans to issue more free Extra Innings offerings.

But here’s what you can do to try to get the Extra Innings package for free: Call them. Or send an e-mail to customer service. Tell them that you are a loyal customer and you want to get Extra Innings for free as others have.

I can’t guarantee it will work; in fact, the odds are not good that it will. But several DIRECTV customers have posted messages on social media saying this has worked in the past for the Sunday Ticket. So give it a try. At the least, DIRECTV might give you a credit off your bill, or a free premium channel for a few months.

Dante, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

