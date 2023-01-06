Charter’s Spectrum TV service is alerting video subscribers that it’s increasing the price of both its Broadcast TV fee and 125-channel Select TV plan effective January 17. A Charter spokesman tells the TV Answer Man that the price increase will be implemented in all Spectrum TV markets.

It’s unclear what the rate hikes will be in each market, but one TV Answer Man reader in Alabama says he has been alerted that his Broadcast TV fee will rise $1.20 a month while the Select package of channels will increase by $5 a month. The reader adds that his cable box fee will also increase by $1 a month.

The Spectrum TV Select plan now costs approximately $80 a month for existing customers while the Broadcast TV fee has been $21 a month. Cable operators say the Broadcast TV fee is necessary to offset the cost of carrying local channels.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

“TV programmers continue to raise fees annually to carry their content, driving higher costs across the entire industry. As a direct result of the growing cost of programming from the cable networks and local broadcast stations we carry, we are passing through these increased fees to viewers,” the Charter spokesman said when asked today about the price increase notice.

Charter joins Dish, DIRECTV and Comcast in raising prices at the beginning of the year. All four providers have blamed the increases on programmers raising their fees to carry their channels.

Charter, which last raised video prices last spring, raised the price of Internet service roughly two months ago.

The TV Answer Man will update this story if we get more information regarding the exact rate increases in the Spectrum TV markets.

Note: For Spectrum subscribers in promotional plans, the price increases will not take effect until the end of the promotional period.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.



Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

