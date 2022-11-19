Fox will stream every FIFA World Cup 2022 game on the Fox Sports app, starring tomorrow, November 20, through December 18. In addition, Internet TV services such as DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Sling TV and FuboTV will stream Fox and FS1, the channels that will air every game on traditional television. (The English-speaking broadcasts will be on Fox and FS1 while Telemundo, Peacock and Universo will offer Spanish-language feeds. You can see a schedule here.)

While live streaming’s reliability has improved over the last several years, the technology is still vulnerable to buffering and breakdowns, particularly during high-profile events such as a World Cup. The Internet is not exactly an ideal infrastructure for delivering live video and picture interruptions can occur for a variety of reasons including server breakdowns, home Internet service issues and even the location of your home. If you have trouble with your World Cup stream this month and/or next, or during any live streaming event, here are six actions you can try to fix the issue: Click Amazon: See Today’s Early Black Friday Deals!

1. Change the channel or show.

Then, go back to your original channel or show. This will sometimes allow your original channel or show to ‘catch up’ with the data (programming) that’s being delivered to your home. In the case of the World Cup game, just exit the live feed and then go back in.

2. Reset your home WiFi network.

You can do this by unplugging your modem and plugging it back in. Your Internet service may be operating erratically, causing the dips in picture quality. The reset can put it back on course.

3. Upgrade your Internet plan.

Every streaming service has a minimum speed requirement to watch it. For example, some streamers will say your home Internet service must consistently be at 25 Mbps or you will encounter buffering (yes, the dreaded spinning wheel). However, to be safe, I advise you get a plan with speed at least at 50 Mbps instead of one with 25 Mbps. That way, if your signal dips, you will still be above the required limit. 4. Delete and reinstall the app.

The live streaming app sometimes can get corrupted, creating a host of problems. A simple reinstall could eliminate the buffering and ensure a more reliable stream.

5. Move your modem/router closer to the TV.

You may have trouble with your stream if your Internet modem is located in a different part of the house, particularly if it’s on a different floor. Vizio, the TV maker, recommends that your Smart TV (or another Smart TV device) be positioned no more than 30 feet away from your Internet modem. Otherwise, the signal could be blocked by the walls or other obstacles in the house.

Try using a TV closer to the modem, or moving the modem to the TV, if possible. If that’s not practical, you might want to purchase a wireless range extender that will (hopefully) bring a strong WiFi signal to every room, nook and cranny of your home.

6. Get wired.

Connect your Smart TV (or device such as a Roku or Fire TV) directly to the modem with an Ethernet cable. That will bypass the WiFi network entirely and (hopefully, again) deliver a stronger signal to your set.

If you have other ideas on how to improve the World Cup stream, please note them in the Comments section below.

