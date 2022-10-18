TV Answer Man, is the NBA having a free preview for the League Pass plan this season like they usually do? — Jamal, Milwaukee.

Jamal, several pay TV providers, including DIRECTV, Comcast, Dish, and Sling TV, are offering subscribers a free week of the NBA League Pass starting today and running through October 25. The free preview coincides with today’s regular season opening night (October 18) which features a doubleheader between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Golden State Warriors vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. (Both games will be broadcast by TNT and therefore will not be available on the League Pass which does not provide nationally televised games.)

In addition, the online version of the NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial which can be used at any time during the season. The streaming NBA League Pass, which includes up to 40 regular season games each week, is now available for $99 for the entire 2022-23 season. You can also purchase the package by the month for as little as $14.99.

The cable/satellite edition, which has the same number of games every week, is now $100 for the entire season. The NBA TV channel is included for free in both the streaming and cable/satellite versions of the League Pass.

The $99/$100 entry point is a sharp reduction from last year when the basic plan was as high as $230 for the entire season. Sportico.com reported last month that the league was dropping the price to better compete with streaming services such as ESPN+ which charge less than $100 for a year’s subscription.

Local blackouts still apply in either League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Jamal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

