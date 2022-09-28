HBO Max next month (October 2022) plans to add 108 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including the return of a surprise HBO hit and a look back at a basketball player who overcame all odds.

The new titles will include the second season of The White Lotus, the HBO original and stylish comedy/drama series about a group of dysfunctional vacationers who become entangled in a myriad of messes. This installment, which is set in Italy, returns Jennifer Coolidge as the busy-body widower with new cast members including Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson.

The first season was a sleeper hit for HBO with ratings climbing each episode thanks to social media buzz about the show’s clever twists and turns.

Also notable in October: 38 at the Garden, a HBO original documentary on the amazing, albeit short, run of New York Knicks guard (and Taiwan-American) Jeremy Lin during the 2011-12 season; part two of The Vow, the HBO original documentary on the bizarre sex cult in upstate New York that sent its leader and several cohorts to prison; and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the vastly entertaining 1969 western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the legendary outlaws. (Steve McQueen was set to play Redford’s part as the Sundance Kid but his participation fell apart in contract talks. Redford took the role and the rest is movie history and movie magic.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2022 to HBO Max. (Titles will HBO in parenthesis will also debut on the cable/satellite version of HBO.)

Available October 1

Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)

Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)

Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)

Bad Teacher, 2011

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969

C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005

Call Me By Your Name, 2017

Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)

Christmas in Connecticut, 1945

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)

District 9, 2009 (HBO)

Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)

Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020

Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)

Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987

Frank, 2014 (HBO)

Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)

Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)

Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)

Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)

Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Juno, 2007 (HBO)

Kiss The Girls, 1997

La ronde, 1950

Let’s Be Cops, 2014

Little Women, 1933

Luci del Varieta, 1950

Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019

Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle in Milan, 1951

My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)

No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)

Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)

Oliver!, 1968

Open Season 2, 2008

Open Season, 2006

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)

Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)

Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Slacker, 1990

Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)

Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The American President, 1995

The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957

The Eye, 2008 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013

The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Swimming Pool, 1969

The Two Faces of January, 2014

The Witch, 2015 (HBO)

Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)

To The Wonder, 2012

Twisted, 2004 (HBO)

Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)

Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)

Available October 2

101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1

Housing Complex C

Available October 5

Eraser: Reborn (2022)

Available October 6

Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Available October 7

Habla Loud, documentary premiere

Available October 8

Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021

Available October 9

We Baby Bears, SIE

Available October 10

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Available October 11

38 at the Garden, HBO documentary premiere

Available October 14

Blippi Wonders, Season 2A

Fixer Upper: The Castle

Available October 15

Trick or Treat, Scooby Doo (2022)

Available October 17

Mr. Pickles

The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Available October 18

Batwheels, season 1B premiere

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A

Available October 19

Year One: A Political Odyssey, HBO documentary premiere

Available October 20

Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022

Available October 21

Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D

Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Available October 23

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1

Available October 24

Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)

Available October 26

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available October 28

Garcia, HBO Max original season one premiere

Available October 30

The Lost Kitchen, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

