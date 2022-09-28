HBO Max next month (October 2022) plans to add 108 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including the return of a surprise HBO hit and a look back at a basketball player who overcame all odds.
The new titles will include the second season of The White Lotus, the HBO original and stylish comedy/drama series about a group of dysfunctional vacationers who become entangled in a myriad of messes. This installment, which is set in Italy, returns Jennifer Coolidge as the busy-body widower with new cast members including Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson.
The first season was a sleeper hit for HBO with ratings climbing each episode thanks to social media buzz about the show’s clever twists and turns.
Also notable in October: 38 at the Garden, a HBO original documentary on the amazing, albeit short, run of New York Knicks guard (and Taiwan-American) Jeremy Lin during the 2011-12 season; part two of The Vow, the HBO original documentary on the bizarre sex cult in upstate New York that sent its leader and several cohorts to prison; and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the vastly entertaining 1969 western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the legendary outlaws. (Steve McQueen was set to play Redford’s part as the Sundance Kid but his participation fell apart in contract talks. Redford took the role and the rest is movie history and movie magic.)
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October 2022 to HBO Max. (Titles will HBO in parenthesis will also debut on the cable/satellite version of HBO.)
Available October 1
Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)
Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
Bad Teacher, 2011
Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969
C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005
Call Me By Your Name, 2017
Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)
District 9, 2009 (HBO)
Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)
Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020
Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987
Frank, 2014 (HBO)
Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)
Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)
Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
Juno, 2007 (HBO)
Kiss The Girls, 1997
La ronde, 1950
Let’s Be Cops, 2014
Little Women, 1933
Luci del Varieta, 1950
Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019
Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Miracle in Milan, 1951
My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)
No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)
Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)
Oliver!, 1968
Open Season 2, 2008
Open Season, 2006
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)
Slacker, 1990
Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)
Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The American President, 1995
The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957
The Eye, 2008 (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013
The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Swimming Pool, 1969
The Two Faces of January, 2014
The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
To The Wonder, 2012
Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)
Available October 2
101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
Housing Complex C
Available October 5
Eraser: Reborn (2022)
Available October 6
Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Available October 7
Habla Loud, documentary premiere
Available October 8
Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021
Available October 9
We Baby Bears, SIE
Available October 10
Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Available October 11
38 at the Garden, HBO documentary premiere
Available October 14
Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
Fixer Upper: The Castle
Available October 15
Trick or Treat, Scooby Doo (2022)
Available October 17
Mr. Pickles
The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Available October 18
Batwheels, season 1B premiere
By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
Available October 19
Year One: A Political Odyssey, HBO documentary premiere
Available October 20
Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022
Available October 21
Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Available October 23
La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
Available October 24
Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)
Available October 26
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available October 28
Garcia, HBO Max original season one premiere
Available October 30
The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
