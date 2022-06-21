DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streamer, has extended its promotional offer of $15 off your bill for any package for the first two months of service. The promo price, which was scheduled to expire on Sunday (June 19), will now be available on all DIRECTV Stream packages until July 19, a DIRECTV spokesman tells the TV Answer Man.

The discount reduces DIRECTV Stream’s base from $69.99 a month to $54.99 a month for the first two months. (Regular prices apply in month three if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the two months.) The streamer’s Choice plan, which includes regional sports networks, is now $74.99 a month for the first two months.

The $15 discount follows a common theme among the live streamers now as they experiment with different pricing to attract new customers in the increasingly competitive category. Sling TV is now offering 50 percent off the first month of service while YouTube TV in the spring allowed new customers to subscribe for just $14.99 for the first month.

DIRECTV, the nation’s top satcaster, is also looking to generate new customers. Until July 22, DIRECTV will give new customers $10 off the first 12 months of service. The satellite TV service lost roughly six million customers from 2015 to 2021 when AT&T sold a minority stake in DIRECTV to the private equity firm, TPG.

DIRECTV’s new customer packages start at $74.99. The promotion would reduce that to $64.99 a month for the first year. (Note that DIRECTV requires a two-year contract and prices nearly double in year two. DIRECTV Stream does not require a contract.)

