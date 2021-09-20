TV Answer Man, I am interested in DIRECTV Stream because they have a lot of the regional sports channels that others do not. But my question is if I get it, do I have to pay a regional sports fee as well as the subscription plan fee? — Jamal, San Diego.

Jamal, you’re right. DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streaming service, carries the Bally Sports regional channels, the only major live streamer to do so. Hulu Live, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV all do not carry them.

In addition, DIRECTV Stream offers many other regional sports channels that can’t be found on most streaming services (or even some satellite or cable services) such as MASN, Marquee Sports, SportsNet LA, NESN and Altitude. If you’re a cord-cutting sports fan, DIRECTV Stream is your best choice to follow your home team. (It’s worth noting, however, that DIRECTV Stream does not have the NFL Network, or Pac 12 Network, two staples in some fans’ TV diets.)

That’s the good news. The bad news is that DIRECTV Stream’s plans that include regional sports channels start at $84.99 a month. The streamer’s entry package, which costs $69.99 a month, does not include regional sports.

But…there’s more good news! There are no regional sports channel fees with DIRECTV Stream.

Bottom line: Although DIRECTV Stream does not have a regional sports fee, the $84.99 a month package is $20 more a month than the base rate for YouTube TV, Hulu Live and FuboTV. Of course, they don’t carry most regional sports networks so that’s the trade-off with DIRECTV Stream. You wind up paying $20 more to get more sports.

For some sports fans, that’s a trade-off worth making.

Jamal, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

