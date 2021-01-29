HBO Max next month (February 2021) plans to add 132 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including two new theatrical film releases you can watch at home.

The new titles will include Judas and the Black Messiah, which will debut on HBO Max and in movie theaters on the same day. The film, which is based on a real-life story, stars LaKeith Stanfield as Bill O’Neal, an FBI informant who infiltrates the Black Panthers during the 1960s to get incriminatory evidence against its leaders. However, O’Neal soon regrets his mission when his work triggers a controversy homicide.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

Also notable in February: Tom & Jerry, another Warner Bros. film that will premiere on the streaming service and in theaters on the same day. The movie reunites the warring cat and mouse as they do battle in a big hotel prior to an important wedding.

Both ‘same-day’ films will be available on HBO Max for 31 days after their premiere. They will be home exclusives for HBO Max.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in February 2021 to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis means they will be on HBO, too.)

February 1

All Good Things

The Amityville Horror

The Amityville Horror

American Style

The Apparition

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Backdraft

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories, Season 5

Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Giant, 1956

The Graduate, 1967

Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Man of Steel, 2013

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 10B

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Unforgiven, 1992

United Shades of America, Season 5

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

February 2

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

February 3

Tacoma FD, season two

February 4

Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series

Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale

February 5

Aquaman, 2018

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

February 6

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 2019

February 7

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020

February 9

Black Art: In the Absence of Light, 2021 (HBO)

Gen:Lock, Season 1

February 10

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)

February 11

There Is No “I” In Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

February 12

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

El Inconveniente (AKA One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Very Scary People, Season 2

February 13

The Book of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

February 14

The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)

February 15

30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hot Ones, Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020

Static Shock

February 18

Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere

Ben 10, Season 4B

It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

February 19

The Killer Truth, Season 1

February 20

Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

February 22

Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)

February 23

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

February 26

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

February 27

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

How It Really Happened, Season 5

Dates to be announced:

Close Enough, season 2 premiere

Esme & Roy, HBO Max original series season 2D premiere

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

