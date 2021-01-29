HBO Max next month (February 2021) plans to add 132 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including two new theatrical film releases you can watch at home.
The new titles will include Judas and the Black Messiah, which will debut on HBO Max and in movie theaters on the same day. The film, which is based on a real-life story, stars LaKeith Stanfield as Bill O’Neal, an FBI informant who infiltrates the Black Panthers during the 1960s to get incriminatory evidence against its leaders. However, O’Neal soon regrets his mission when his work triggers a controversy homicide.
Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!
Also notable in February: Tom & Jerry, another Warner Bros. film that will premiere on the streaming service and in theaters on the same day. The movie reunites the warring cat and mouse as they do battle in a big hotel prior to an important wedding.
Both ‘same-day’ films will be available on HBO Max for 31 days after their premiere. They will be home exclusives for HBO Max.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in February 2021 to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis means they will be on HBO, too.)
February 1
All Good Things
The Amityville Horror
The Amityville Horror
American Style
The Apparition
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Backdraft
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman, 1989
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Captain Blood, 1935
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories, Season 5
Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Giant, 1956
The Graduate, 1967
Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
Head of the Class
The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Man of Steel, 2013
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 10B
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Selena, 1997
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Training Day, 2001
Unforgiven, 1992
United Shades of America, Season 5
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
February 2
A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)
Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
February 3
Tacoma FD, season two
February 4
Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series
Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale
February 5
Aquaman, 2018
Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021
In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
February 6
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 2019
February 7
We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020
February 9
Black Art: In the Absence of Light, 2021 (HBO)
Gen:Lock, Season 1
February 10
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)
February 11
There Is No “I” In Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
February 12
Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
El Inconveniente (AKA One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)
Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Very Scary People, Season 2
February 13
The Book of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
February 14
The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)
February 15
30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)
The Batman
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Hot Ones, Season 1
Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020
Static Shock
February 18
Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere
Ben 10, Season 4B
It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
February 19
The Killer Truth, Season 1
February 20
Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
February 22
Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)
February 23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
February 26
Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
Lupe, 2021 (HBO)
Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)
Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
February 27
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
How It Really Happened, Season 5
Dates to be announced:
Close Enough, season 2 premiere
Esme & Roy, HBO Max original series season 2D premiere
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann