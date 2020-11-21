Q. I got a notice from Comcast that I was going to lose one of my local stations next month. Do you know anything about this? — Genny, Dunkirk, Maryland.

Genny, you live in one of the 38 Comcast markets that will lose at least one local channel on December 22, 2020. Before you get too angry, let me explain.

In those 38 markets, Comcast now provides more than one affiliate for at least one network. For example, in Calvert County, Maryland, where you live, the cable operator provides both the Baltimore NBC station (WBAL-TV) and the Washington, D.C. local NBC (WRC-TV).

The reason for the dual coverage is that some residents in that market (and the 37 other markets) have interest in news from both areas because they live roughly the same distance from each. (The 38 markets are largely in rural/suburban areas.)

However, Comcast has had to pay the owners of both stations to deliver their signals. And with pay TV operators looking to cut programming costs, the cable operator has decided to jettison of the two affiliates in the 38 markets.

“It’s our goal to provide you with the shows and movies you love at a fair price,” Comcast said in the e-mail notice sent to subscribers in the 38 markets. “We work with networks, local TV station owners, streaming companies and others to bring you a range of top programming. As part of this process, we often have to make decisions about what we’re able to offer. Today, you have access to two TV stations affiliated with the same national network, one from your local market, and another from a neighboring market. The owner of the station from the neighboring market is insisting we pay additional fees to continue to carry their station in your area. That station offers much of the same content as the one in your local market. In an effort to keep costs down for our customers, we did not accept their proposal. As a result, we will no longer be able to offer the out-of-market station as of December 22, 2020. Please note that all of the national network programming on this station will continue to be available to you on the network’s local station serving your community.”

The cable operator notes that subscribers will continue to be able to watch the network’s national programming via the one affiliate that stays in their lineup. But they will no longer have access to the news and local programming provided by the other affiliate. (Genny, in your case, you will keep WRC in Washington, but lose WBAL in Baltimore.)

So which stations will be dropped on December 22? And which markets will be affected? Here they are:

Portales, NM

Affiliate Being Removed

KOAT (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

KVII

Tallapoosa, GA

Affiliate Being Removed

WVTM (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WXIA

Twin City, GA

Affiliate Being Removed

WJCL (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WJBF

Wilmot, NH

Affiliate Being Removed

WPTZ (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WBTS

Horse Cave, KY

Affiliate Being Removed

WLKY (CBS)

Affiliate Staying

WNKY

Claremont, NH

Affiliates Being Removed

WCVB & WMUR (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WVNY

Colleton County, SC

Affiliate Being Removed

WJCL (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WCIV

Chico/Oroville, CA

Affiliate Being Removed

KCRA (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

KNVN

Newberry, SC

Affiliate Being Removed

WYFF (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WIS

Las Cruces, NM

Affiliate Being Removed

KOAT (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

KVIA

Tell City, IN

Affiliate Being Removed

WLKY (CBS)

Affiliate Staying

WEVV

Arcadia/Cape Haze, FL

Affiliate Being Removed

WMOR (IND)

In this market, there will be no alternative channel for the independently-owned WMOR.

Glades County, FL

Affiliate Being Removed

WPBF (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WZVN

Alachua/Levy County, FL

Affiliate Being Removed

WESH (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WNBW

Harrisburg, PA

Affiliate Being Removed

WBAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WGAL

Norwich/New London, CT

Affiliate Being Removed

WCVB (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WTNH

Connersville, Richmond, Lynn-Winchester, IN

Affiliate Being Removed

WLWT (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WTHR

Bedford, IN

Affiliate Being Removed

WLKY (CBS)

Affiliate Staying

WTTV

Crescent City/Palatka, FL

Affiliate Being Removed

WESH (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WTLV

Nahunta/Waynesville, GA

Affiliate Being Removed

WJCL (ABC)

There will be no alternative for the ABC signal in this market.

Johnstown-Altoona Area PA

Affiliate Being Removed

WTAE (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WATM

Mount Vernon, GA

Affiliate Being Removed

WJCL (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WGXA

Coatesville/Kennett Square, & Reading/Hamburg, PA

Affiliate Being Removed

WGAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WCAU

Kent County, DE

Affiliate Being Removed

WBAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WCAU

Berwick/Eliot, ME

Affiliates Being Removed

WCVB & WMUR (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WMTW

Bristol County, MA

Affiliate Being Removed

WCVB (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WLNE

Danville, Galax & Martinsville, VA

Affiliate Being Removed

WXII (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WSLS

Salisbury, MD Area

Affiliate Being Removed

WBAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WRDE

Contra Costa/Solano County, CA

Affiliate Being Removed

KCRA (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

KNTV

Santa Clara County, CA

Affiliate Being Removed

KSBW (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

KNTV

Springfield, MA Area

Affiliate Being Removed

WCVB (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WGGB

Polk County-Citrus County, FL

Affiliate Being Removed

WESH (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WFLA

Polk County, FL

Affiliate Being Removed

WKCF (CW)

Affiliate Staying

WTOG

Calvert & Frederick, MD

Affiliate Being Removed

WBAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WRC

Todd Township, PA

Affiliate Being Removed

WGAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WRC – available Dec 2

Wheeling-Steubenville Area, PA

Affiliate Being Removed

WTAE (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WTRF

Pottsville/Hegins Township, PA

Affiliate Being Removed

WGAL (NBC)

Affiliate Staying

WBRE – available Dec 2

East Liverpool, OH

Affiliate Being Removed

WTAE (ABC)

Affiliate Staying

WTRF

Genny, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

